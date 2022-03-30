Boys basketball: Gulls, Fishermen earn all-league honors
The talent ran deep in Cowapa League boys basketball in 2021-22, as three teams had five or more players named to the Cowapa's all-league team, announced earlier this month.
In their last season before dropping to Class 3A next school year, the Banks Braves led the way with six all-league selections, four seniors and two juniors. Banks senior Cooper Gobel earned league Player of the Year honors.
Co-league champion Seaside had five all-league players, four on the first team. Senior Ever Sibony was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Coaches of the Year were Pat Marlia of Banks and Bill Westerholm of Seaside, who finished his 24th season with 330 career wins.
Astoria also had all five starters earn all-league honors, including three seniors on the first team.
With Banks and Valley Catholic both dropping to the 3A level, the only team in the Cowapa League with returning all-league players next season will be Astoria (current juniors Niko Boudreau and Judd Field).
The complete Cowapa All-League boys basketball team:
League champions: Banks, Seaside
Player of the Year: Cooper Gobel, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Pat Marlia, Banks; Bill Westerholm, Seaside
Defensive Player of the Year: Ever Sibony, Seaside
First Team
Cooper Gobel, Sr., Banks
Marshall Allen, Sr., Tillamook
Ben Cheung, Sr., Valley Catholic
Cash Corder, Sr., Seaside
Thomas Faulkner, Sr., Astoria
Connor Langmo, Sr., Seaside
Ben Mayo, Jr., Banks
Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria
Wyatt Selleck, Jr., Banks
Ever Sibony, Sr., Seaside
Charlie White, Sr., Banks
Jared White, Sr., Seaside
Owen Williams, Sr., Astoria
Honorable Mention
Niko Boudreau, Jr., Astoria
Judd Field, Jr., Astoria
Nick Gitchell, Sr., Tillamook
Billy Harris, Sr., Banks
Grant Heyworth, So., Valley Catholic
Noah Holub, So., Valley Catholic
Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook
Carson Kawasoe, Sr., Seaside
Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks
