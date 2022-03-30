ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Gulls, Fishermen earn all-league honors

By The Astorian
 2 days ago
Seaside's Bill Westerholm (kneeling) picked up another Cowapa League Coach of the Year award. Daily Astorian file

The talent ran deep in Cowapa League boys basketball in 2021-22, as three teams had five or more players named to the Cowapa's all-league team, announced earlier this month.

In their last season before dropping to Class 3A next school year, the Banks Braves led the way with six all-league selections, four seniors and two juniors. Banks senior Cooper Gobel earned league Player of the Year honors.

Co-league champion Seaside had five all-league players, four on the first team. Senior Ever Sibony was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Coaches of the Year were Pat Marlia of Banks and Bill Westerholm of Seaside, who finished his 24th season with 330 career wins.

Astoria also had all five starters earn all-league honors, including three seniors on the first team.

With Banks and Valley Catholic both dropping to the 3A level, the only team in the Cowapa League with returning all-league players next season will be Astoria (current juniors Niko Boudreau and Judd Field).

The complete Cowapa All-League boys basketball team:

League champions: Banks, Seaside

Player of the Year: Cooper Gobel, Banks

Coaches of the Year: Pat Marlia, Banks; Bill Westerholm, Seaside

Defensive Player of the Year: Ever Sibony, Seaside

First Team

Cooper Gobel, Sr., Banks

Marshall Allen, Sr., Tillamook

Ben Cheung, Sr., Valley Catholic

Cash Corder, Sr., Seaside

Thomas Faulkner, Sr., Astoria

Connor Langmo, Sr., Seaside

Ben Mayo, Jr., Banks

Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria

Wyatt Selleck, Jr., Banks

Ever Sibony, Sr., Seaside

Charlie White, Sr., Banks

Jared White, Sr., Seaside

Owen Williams, Sr., Astoria

Honorable Mention

Niko Boudreau, Jr., Astoria

Judd Field, Jr., Astoria

Nick Gitchell, Sr., Tillamook

Billy Harris, Sr., Banks

Grant Heyworth, So., Valley Catholic

Noah Holub, So., Valley Catholic

Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook

Carson Kawasoe, Sr., Seaside

Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks

