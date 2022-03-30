School choice a frequent debate at League of Women Voters forums

Jane Johnson, of Newton, speaks during the League of Women Voters of Jasper County's legislative forum on March 19 at the Newton Public Library. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Education has been a hot topic at the past three legislative forums organized by the League of Women Voters of Jasper County, and it culminated in a debate at the March 19 gathering between a Republican lawmaker and a retired teacher arguing against the school choice bill, costs per pupil and other issues.

Jane Johnson, of Newton, came prepared. In her hand was a small sheet of paper filled with notes, which she referred to when questioning first-year Rep. Jon Dunwell of Iowa House District 29. Johnson offered numerous follow-up questions and rebuttals to Dunwell’s past claims on school issues.

“I listened carefully to everything you said. And I didn’t come back at you at some of those issues because, if I don’t have the facts I’m not going to be coming back. So, I have the facts,” Johnson said before unfolding her slip of paper.

Specifically, Johnson criticized Dunwell’s claims of total costs per pupil, in which he said out of the roughly $18,000 dedicated to each student, only $5,300 will follow the kids with educational savings accounts. Public schools receive more sources of money than just the state funding, he said, which is true.

However, Johnson said she looked at other sources of money and said about $12,000 goes to each student. Dunwell said he included the one cent sales tax and other funding streams. But Johnson claimed those dollars are not operational costs, though Dunwell disagreed.

Dunwell said operational costs of a business or any organization include facilities, staff costs and program costs.

“But you’re correct,” Dunwell told Johnson. “If you’re looking only towards program costs, the numbers are maybe closer to ($12,000). If you look at all the dollars that go into it, the numbers are larger. Correct.”

Johnson asked Dunwell to make sure to state it that way because, to her, that is “a little misleading.”

IS THE BILL UNCONSTITUTIONAL? DUNWELL SAYS NO

Johnson stood firm that educational savings accounts are, indeed, vouchers. Dunwell disputes it, saying there is a technical difference. Vouchers provide public funding to child’s tuition for private school. Educational savings accounts can be used in the same way but are also flexible in their usage.

Johnson also asked Dunwell if he thinks the school choice bill would end up in court, hinting at possible conflicts of separation of church and state. He said it has not gone to court in other states with similar laws. But Johnson questioned the constitutionality of states giving money to families to attend religious schools.

“I think they’re getting around it because they’re going to give it to the family, but it’s still tax money,” Johnson said.

Dunwell replied, “It’s still tax money but it’s not the state choosing a faith or religion. If someone built a Muslim school, if someone built a school for right-handed farmers, whatever it may be, they’re allowed to do that. So it would not be the state selecting. That’s why it’s called an educational savings account.”

Although Dunwell believes the bill is constitutional, his No. 1 goal as a legislator is to make sure the state provides good education for children. There is a system taxpayers are invested in, and Dunwell said he wants to make sure lawmakers do not damage that system.

“School choice going to private, accredited schools isn’t necessarily the answer for everyone, but I do want you to know when people make selections to not go to Newton or Prairie City-Monroe, it’s not always because they dislike the school … sometimes it doesn’t fit their child,” Dunwell said.

DUNWELL SHARES SCHOOL CHOICE CONCERNS

School choice has been the subject Dunwell requested the most feedback from this legislative session. Districts across Jasper County have weighed in on the bill, too. Some school boards — like Newton — have even signed resolutions opposing the measure. Dunwell has said school choice is worthy of exploration.

Currently, Dunwell is unconvinced the school choice bill, Senate File 2349, has enough support from the House, at least not in the way the governor initially proposed. But the bill is still very much alive, Dunwell added, and has been moved to the appropriations committee.

In past public forums, Dunwell has made clear he has not publicly decided whether to vote yes or no on the bill, and he reiterated his stance at the League of Women Voters events. He is still gathering feedback but noted he is “always looking for creative solutions for education.”

Dunwell also addressed Johnson’s concerns directly, saying when he was responding to her questions at the February forum he was sharing what the governor laid out in her proposal. In the past few months, Dunwell has received a lot of input about the bill and his main concern is how it impacts existing schools.

“I’m not a fan of the $2,444 going to schools of less than 500,” he said. “I’m not a fan of those dollars staying in the account after a student graduates from school. I have concerns about how it’s going to impact our existing public schools. I’d like some creative competition to exist out there. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Rep. Jon Dunwell speaks during the League of Women Voters of Jasper County's legislative forum on March 19 at the Newton Public Library. (Christopher Braunschweig)

OTHER EDUCATION PROPOSALS FAILED, THANKFULLY

Several education-related bills and proposals have been the subject of debate this legislative session, whether it was lawmakers or the public leading the discussion. Dunwell told attendees of the forum to not misunderstand him or think he believes schools are evil.

In fact, Dunwell said he “struggled greatly” with some of the transparency bills and was “so glad” so many of them died, particularly those suggesting teachers be put in jail for curriculum. That is part of the craziness that happens in the legislature, he said, and everyone has a right to express a bill.

“I still struggle with even the governor’s transparency things,” Dunwell said. “I don’t want to create extra work for teachers. I don’t want to create extra expense for the school.”

Dunwell also asked area superintendents for policies and procedures regarding curriculum, controversial teaching and teachers having agendas, among others. He complimented those policies, particularly in Newton, and asked what is broken to justify these proposed bills. Johnson insisted nothing is broken in the public schools system.

THORUP ALSO GIVES HIS TAKE ON SCHOOL CHOICE

Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, of Iowa House District 28, said the legislature passes education bills every year, but he is not entirely sold on school choice. Thorup referred to an analogy on his position on the regulations for public schools versus private schools:

“If you have two people that are trying to tread water, and you keep handing bricks to one of them and they’re trying to keep going and then you turn (to the person holding bricks) and say, ‘You’re not a doing a very good job.’ That’s kind of where I’m at,” Thorup said.

Johnson agreed with Thorup, saying public schools continually have bricks added to their load while private schools can “do what they want.” Dunwell said that is not completely true. Johnson relented Newton Christian School has never been boastful like she claims other private schools can be.

“They like to stand on their stand and say, ‘We just do it better.’ No. You have just skimmed off a really good population in a lot of ways because they can afford to pay the tuition, therefore their parents are engaged in their education, they make sure they get there, they make sure they get their work done,” she said.

If public schools had 100 percent of their population doing that, Johnson added they would be doing it better, too.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR SCHOOL CHOICE BILL?

The school choice bill has not made it out of committee. At the legislative forum, Thorup said it is possible it could make it into the omnibus bill, often referred to as the “Christmas tree” bill. That practice is partly why he hardly leaves the statehouse on the last week of session.

“Stuff is changing so fast and so quickly. Things will turn absolutely through the looking glass for an hour. Everyone will freak out about this particular change and then five minutes after that it switches back again,” Thorup said. “…I won’t lie to you, it’s possible. Almost anything’s possible that shut down week.”

Do not take your eye off the ball, Thorup added.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com