Hialeah, FL

FNU Men’s tennis are receiving votes on the NAIA Polls

By Athletics
fnu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, Fl – Congratulations to the #FNU Men’s Tennis team as they...

www.fnu.edu

Tide 100.9 FM

Softball Freshmen Roll in Run Rule Rout of ASU

The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide softball team improved to 29-4 in an 8-0 run rule victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday in Rhoads Stadium. The Tide defense put together an impressive team effort as red shirt freshman Alex Salter earned her first career no hitter despite only having three strikeouts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOWB AM 1290

New WyoPreps Softball Poll Shuffles the Same Top Five

The third WyoPreps Coaches and Media Softball Poll has the same top five teams but in a different order. All five teams in the rankings are from the East Conference. The main changes see the two undefeated schools at the top. There is no tie this week. One team dropped two spots, while three stayed where they were last week.
LARAMIE, WY
The Associated Press

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd wins AP men’s coach of the year

Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence. Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.
