FNU Men’s tennis are receiving votes on the NAIA Polls

The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide softball team improved to 29-4 in an 8-0 run rule victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday in Rhoads Stadium. The Tide defense put together an impressive team effort as red shirt freshman Alex Salter earned her first career no hitter despite only having three strikeouts.
The third WyoPreps Coaches and Media Softball Poll has the same top five teams but in a different order. All five teams in the rankings are from the East Conference. The main changes see the two undefeated schools at the top. There is no tie this week. One team dropped two spots, while three stayed where they were last week.
ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference (SAC) released their preseason polls for men’s and women’s outdoor track and field on March 22. It saw the Newberry men’s team picked ninth and the women were picked 11th. The poll was voted on by the coaches of the conference.
OXFORD — Ole Miss bounced back in a big way from a disappointing weekend. The Rebels hit five home runs and posted a season-high run total as they blasted North Alabama 20-3 on Tuesday. Ole Miss scored seven runs total while being swept by Tennessee over the weekend. Calvin...
The Texas softball team takes on Iowa State in a Big 12 series Friday through Sunday, April 1 through April 3 at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Longhorns enter the series with an overall record of 26-10-1 coming off a 6-5 loss to Louisiana on March 30.
Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence. Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.
No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Wichita State 10-1 (17-10) in five innings on Tuesday night. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sooners wasted no...
