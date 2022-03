Nick Carpenter, Brayden Seymour in epic 3,200 at FSU Relays; Caroline Wells shines again

Winter Springs High senior Caroline Wells smiles after placing first in the girls varsity cross country meet at the Hagerty Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Oviedo, Fla. [Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel] Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Trinity Prep senior Nick Carpenter won an epic FSU Relays boys 3,200-meter run last Friday night and Hagerty junior Brayden Seymour was close behind.

Carpenter clocked a time of 8 minutes, 57.92 seconds that ranks No. 1 in Florida and No. 5 nationally for 2022, according to the MileSplit.com database.

Seymour crossed the line in 8:59.72, the nation’s No. 9 time, to finish fourth in the best high school 3,200 field Florida ever has seen. Five runners dipped under nine minutes. Tallahassee Leon sophomore Patrick Koon was on Carpenter’s heels at 8:58.30 and Tampa Berkeley Prep senior Ethan Lipham was third at 8:59.15.

Carpenter and Seymour vaulted to Nos. 3 and 4 on the area all-time list and are among exactly 20 runners who have eclipsed the nine-minute mark in state history.

Colonial grad Andres Arroyo set the Central Florida record with an 8:51.47 performance in the 2013 Brian Jaeger Elite Classic at Showalter Field in Winter Park. Second on that list is Jaeger, who ran an 8:56.98 time for the longer two-mile distance at the International Prep Invitational in Illinois in 1983. That converts to an 8:53.87 metric time.

Girls state record holder Caroline Wells of Winter Springs won the FSU girls 3,200 with a 10:10.81 time that is fifth fastest in state history but only No. 4 on her personal resume. Wells ran times of 10:10.87, 10:10.39 and 10:10.72 as a junior.

Also at the FSU relays, the Montverde Academy girls program, stocked with athletes from multiple states, made a big statement by running away with the team title.

The Florida Relays at UF in Gainesville is this weekend.

Here are area frontrunners in each event a listed on the FlRunners.com database.

Boys Events

100 meters

10.47 Kevar Williams, DeLand

10.60 Valentino Rudolph, Lake Minneola

10.63 Micah Larry, Montverde

10.63 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

10.64 Solomon Miller, Lake Highland Prep

10.65 Amari Turner, Seminole

10.67 Matthew McDoom, West Orange

10.70 Avian Edwards, DeLand

200 meters

20.88 Kevar Williams, DeLand

21.20 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

21.41 Amari Turner, Seminole

400 meters

46.19 Zyaire Nuriddin, Montverde

47.92 Aidan Mizell, Boone

48.39 Amari Turner, Seminole

800 meters

1:55.13 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty

1:56.59 Jared Falchook, Celebration

1:57.16 Noah Musselwhite, Apopka

1,600 meters

4:15.52 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty

4:17.87 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep

4:18.29 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty

3,200 meters

8:57.92 Nick Carpenter, Trinity Prep

8:59.72 Brayden Seymour, Hagerty

9:31.58 Miguel Pantojas, Hagerty

110-meter high hurdles

14.99 James Turner, Winter Park

15.06 Zachary Tobe, Ocoee

15.38 Kaden Angulo, Eustis

300-meter intermediate hurdles

38.07 James Turner, Winter Park

38.75 Markel Jones, Lake Mary

39.75 Roderick Horton, Boone

4x100 meter relay

41.63 Sanford Seminole

42.14 West Orange

42.57 Wekiva

4x400 meter relay

3:22.01 Lake Minneola

3:25.09 West Orange

3:25.43 Windermere

4x800 meter relay

8:06.95 Hagerty

8:17.69 Lake Minneola

8:18.20 Windermere

High jump

6-6¾ Keandre Brown, Apopka (2.0 meters)

6-6¾ Tyshone Bolden, Lake Minneola (2.0)

6-3½ Justin Wilson, Poinciana (1.92)

Long jump

23-7 Ryan Campbell, Timber Creek (7.19)

23-6½ Micah Larry, Montverde (7.18)

22-9½ Keandre Brown, Apopka (6.95)

Triple jump

47-4 Daniel Demontagnac, Dr. Phillips (14.43)

44-11¾ Kobe Diggs, Umatilla (13.71)

44-6½ Brandon Taylor, University (Orlando) (13.58)

Pole vault

14-11¾ Alex Georgiev, Montverde (4.57)

12-7 Joseph Bongiorno, Edgewater (3.84)

12-7 Sebastian Silva, Boone (3.84)

Shot put

54-0¾ Dylan Horne, Ocoee (16.48)

49-7¾ Deandre Scott, Ocoee (15.13)

49-0¾ Jake Ramsey, Lake Mary (14.95)

Discus throw

157-0 Isaac Peters, Lake Mary (47.87)

152-7 Dylan Horne, Ocoee (46.51)

146-3 Jahim Jones, Winter Park (44.50)

Javelin throw

181-0 Noah Gammichia, Orangewood (55.17)

159-10 Sam Parker, Circle Christian (48.72)

156-2¾ Eric Gilreath, Ocoee (47.62)

Girls Events

100 meters

11.47 Micayah Holland, Montverde

12.03 Mia Dansby, Montverde

12.09 Nyla McFayden, Apopka

12.19 Miracle Johnson, Ocoee

200 meters

23.89 Micayah Holland, Montverde

24.18 Alyia Green, Ocoee

24.55 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde

400 meters

54.30 Javonya Valcourt, Montverde

54.65 Alyia Green, Ocoee

56.42 Michelle Smith, Montverde

800 meters

2:12.85 Michelle Smith, Montverde

2:13.93 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

2:19.48 Catalina Edwards, Celebration

1,600 meters

4:57.46 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

5:00.94 Ava Wyant, Master’s Academy

5:10.03 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek

3,200 meters

10:10.81 Caroline Wells, Winter Springs

11:01.74 Amber Schulz, Timber Creek

11:17.71 Emily Knopfle, Olympia

100-meter high hurdles

14.64 Michelle Smith, Montverde

14.83 D’Asia Duncan, Geneva School

14.90 Arbriel Scott, Evans

300-meter intermediate hurdles

41.86 Michelle Smith, Montverde

44.68 Arbriel Scott, Osceola

46.80 Maya Abraham, Olympia

4x100 meter relay

47.21 Montverde

47.97 Ocoee

48.57 Seminole

4x400 meter relay

3:52.12 Montverde

3:52.42 Ocoee

3:59.92 Evans

4x800 meter relay

9:53.70 Winter Springs

9:54.16 Evans

10:05.23 West Orange

High jump

5-7 Amaya Bien-Aime, Edgewater (1.7 meters)

5-3¾ Amarianna Lofton, Ocoee (1.62)

5-2¾ Drea Thompson, Harmony (1.6)

5-2¾ Hallie Vickers, Harmony (1.6)

Long jump

18-6½ Omario Gordon, Wekiva (5.65)

17-9¾ Makala Davis, Ocoee (5.43)

17-6½ Sidney Allen, Seminole (5.35)

Triple jump

37-11 Makala Davis, Ocoee (11.56)

37-2¼ Taylor Sapp, Lake Mary (11.33)

36-3 Treazu’re Sims, Orlando University (11.05)

Pole vault

11-4½ Paris Bamberg, Winter Park (3.47)

11-0¼ Ashley Conklin, Montverde (3.36)

10-11¾ Elizabeth Hernstrom, Harmony (3.35)

Shot put

43-6 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (13.26)

37-5 Sarai Simpson, Seminole (11.41)

37-0¾ Zaire Williams, Lake Minneola (11.3)

Discus throw

131-9 Leilany Laureano, Ocoee (40.17)

124-6 Sarah Strange, Boone (37.95)

98-5 Jaedyn Smith, Tavares (30.00)

Javelin throw

117-7 Thora Gaston, Harmony (35.83)

112-7 Casey O’Neil, Timber Creek (34.34)

111-6 Katelyn Pyka, Dr. Phillips (34.01)

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .