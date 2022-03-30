ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican Senator Susan Collins Says ‘Yes’ to Judge Jackson

Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican Sen. Susan Collins has announced plans to vote in favor of confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, bucking her party leadership and ensuring that the D.C. Circuit Court Judge will become the first Black woman on the highest court in America. Earlier, Sen. Joe Manchin...

dallasweekly.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

293K+

Views

Follow Dallas Weekly and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Lindsey Graham
AOL Corp

McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator. "President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Sentencing#The Supreme Court#The D C Circuit Court#Democrat#The New York Times
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KYTV

Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday. The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law. Sen....
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified and compassionate. The Senate should confirm her.

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Maeghan Maloney is the district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties. Marianne Lynch is the district attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. To sit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas Weekly

Speculation Grows over Justice Clarence Thomas’ Health

As the potential history-making Senate confirmation hearings continue this week for D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court bid, the health of another High Court Justice has flown relatively under the radar. Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife recently made headlines in revealing that she attended a January 6,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy