Bella Goodwin scored five goals and assisted on another to lead Pingry, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Montgomery, 16-5. Olivia Hung finished with four goals and one assist while Sydney Puntus added three goals and one assist for Pingry (1-0), which scored 15 or more goals in a game on five occasions last season.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO