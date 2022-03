Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings before Friday’s price jump.The issues – which appeared to be an industry-wide problem – came as experts urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show exactly how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from April 1.This will prevent firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.A spokesman for Energy UK, the trade association for the industry, said: “We’re aware that some suppliers are experiencing...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO