FORT WORTH, Texas — A downtown Fort Worth staple is in search for a new home. Reata Restaurant announced Wednesday it is looking for a new space after spending more than two decades in downtown Fort Worth. Reata president Mike Micallef told WFAA they asked for a lease renewal with their landlord and did not get one. Micallef also said they requested a face-to-face meeting with Sundance Square management and did not receive that, either.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO