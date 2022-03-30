ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Earnings Preview: BlackBerry

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWWky_0euJQfmL00 U.S. markets got off to a slow start Wednesday morning and did not seen much improvement afterward. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech traded up more than 5% after beating top-line and bottom-line estimates late Tuesday. Pet care provider Chewy traded down more than 13% after missing estimates for both losses and revenue.

Memory chip maker Micron reported solid results late Tuesday, and shares traded up less than 1% Wednesday morning. Athletic apparel maker Lululemon missed on revenue but beat on earnings and traded up more than 8% in the morning.

There are few earnings reports of interest for the rest of this week. In fact, we think there is just one, BlackBerry Ltd. ( NYSE: BB ), and it is due out after markets close Thursday.

After touching a high of around $20.00 in early June, the shares have dropped about 62% of their value. Once a giant among cell phone makers, the company's transition to a security software provider and supplier of an automobile software platform (QNX) has been, to be kind, rocky. Cybersecurity generates about two-thirds of the company's revenue, and  QNX is the most widely used embedded operating software in the auto industry. BlackBerry recently sold the majority of its mobile and wireless patent portfolio for around $600 million, giving it a war chest to invest in its current pursuits.

The company gets little attention from analysts, and most of that is negative. Of nine brokerages covering the stock, five have Sell or Strong Sell ratings, and none has rated the shares at Buy or Strong Buy. At a recent price of around $7.70 a share, the stock trades above the median price target of $7.00, and it offers an upside potential of almost 36% based on the high price target of $9.50.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $186.04 million, which would be up 1.1% sequentially but down nearly 13% year over year. BlackBerry is expected to post an adjusted loss per share of $0.03, compared to the prior quarter's breakeven finish, and down from earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. For the 2022 fiscal year that ended in February, the company is currently forecast to post a loss per share of $0.14, compared with EPS of $0.18 a year ago. Revenue is forecast to drop by 19.6% to $748.38 million.

ALSO READ: Big Tech Stocks Lead the Rally, and These 7 Also Pay Dependable Dividends

BlackBerry is expected to post EPS of $0.26 in its 2023 fiscal year and $0.10 in fiscal 2024. The stock's 52-week range is $5.80 to $20.17. BlackBerry does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return for the past year is negative 17.5%.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Blackberry Ltd#Financial Advisors#Big Tech#Micron#Qnx#Cybersecurity
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Redhill Biopharma's Earnings: A Preview

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Redhill Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Redhill Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Earnings Preview

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Williams Industrial

Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Williams Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Williams Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Champions Oncology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Champions Oncology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: JinkoSolar Holding Co

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: REX American Resources

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that REX American Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.81. REX American Resources bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: iClick Interactive Asia

IClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that iClick Interactive Asia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

107K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy