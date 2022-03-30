ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Miranda Lambert announces Las Vegas residency

 1 day ago

Miranda Lambert is the newest country star signing on for a residency in Las Vegas.

The singer announced her "Velvet Rodeo" residency on Wednesday. The 24-date string of shows kicks off Sept. 23, and will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

By the time the residency begins, Miranda will have added another album to her collection of hits.

"Palomino," featuring her current single "If I Was a Cowboy," is due out at the end of April. The singer also has a large variety of past songs to choose from: Her catalog ranges from rough and rowdy classics like "White Liar" and "Gunpowder & Lead" to her more recent acoustic project, "The Marfa Tapes."

There's also some rock ‘n' roll in the mix, as Lambert joined forces with Elle King last year for the hit song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Lambert's Vegas shows start with dates on Sept. 23, 24, 28 and 30. She'll return Oct.1, 5, 7, 8, followed by a set of dates on Nov. 26, 27 and 30 and Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

Tickets go on sale April 7, but members of the singer's RanFans fan club can access a special pre-sale starting April 1.

Other country acts setting up camp in Vegas this year include Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

