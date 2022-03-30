ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kellogg's workers win big raises after spate of strikes

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woQvc_0euJQDG700

Several hundred workers at a Kellogg's plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company's cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The wage and benefits improvements that 570 workers at the Kellogg's plant secured this week are the largest that have been seen by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, it said Wednesday.

U.S. companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country that represent nearly two openings for everyone unemployed, and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Job openings hovered at a near-record high for the second consecutive month in February, the Labor Department reported this week.

“This contract is further evidence of the power of a union voice and collective bargaining," said the union's president Stuart Appelbaum.

Kellogg's, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan , didn't immediately comment Wednesday on the contract it offered its workers in Kansas City, Kansas.

Besides the strike at Kellogg's plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Tennessee last fall, workers also walked out last year at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, and at five Nabisco plants nationwide. And meatpacking workers have been winning significant raises when their contracts come up at plants across the country.

Unions in other industries, including one that represents more than 10,000 John Deere workers, also went on strike last year. The Deere workers received 10% raises and improved benefits after going on strike for month.

Workers have also voted to unionize at more than a half dozen Starbucks stores across the country and unions are trying to organize at roughly 140 other stores nationwide. And Amazon is trying to stave off unions at two of its warehouses in New York and Alabama where ballots are in the process of being counted now.

Experts say the ongoing labor shortages have given unions more leverage than they have had in decades during contract talks.

A spokeswoman for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents the Kellogg's cereal plant workers said that strike and the others across the industry in the past year have helped it secure significant gains for workers at other companies.

The Cheez-It workers will receive 6% raises in the first year of their new contract, 5% raises the following year and 4.5% raises and a $500 bonus in the third year. The workers will also see improved health and pension benefits with no increase in their health insurance premiums. And new hires will move up to higher pay rates more quickly.

“These wage increases will help us better provide for our families and improve the quality of our lives," said Larry Smith, who leads the local union at the Kellogg's plant.

Comments / 6

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

575K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#Collective Bargaining#Cheez Its#The Labor Department#Frito Lay#Nabisco
B.R. Shenoy

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Starbucks
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Target plans to boost hourly wages up to $24 in some locations to combat labor shortages

Jill Inspired by Design/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you or someone you know is looking for work, applying at your local Target store might be an option to consider. The national retailer recently announced that they plan to spend an additional $300 million on employee wages in 2022. They are also looking into options to provide better health care coverage for hourly workers.
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy