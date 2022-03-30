ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Public asked to 'be vigilant' as Rochester police search for robbery suspect

KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - The public is being asked to "be vigilant" after police searched an area in Rochester on Wednesday morning for a possible robbery suspect. Police said they were searching in the area of 30th St. SE. to 50th Ave. SE. "At 9:51 this morning, police received...

www.kimt.com

