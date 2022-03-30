ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New footage released of teenager missing for ten days

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
Police have released new footage and photographs of a missing teenager who has not been seen for more than ten days.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, from Wembley, north London, has been missing since Sunday March 20.

Police said his family are “distraught” and that “due to the passage of time, our concern for his welfare is increasing”.

His disappearance has been described as “out of character” and the reasons why he left home are not known.

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis said in a statement on Wednesday: “Owing to Rashid’s age, and his disappearance being highly out of character, I can confirm that the investigation is now being led by the specialist crime command.”

The specialist crime command typically investigates serious crimes such as homicide, but can be involved in missing persons of particular concern, the force said.

An image of 14-year-old Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr on Beresford Avenue, Wembley, issued by the police.

“Due to the passage of time, our concern for his welfare is increasing,” Mr Wallis said.

“We don’t know why he’s left home, just the passage of time, the fact he’s a 14-year-old boy, we’re growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.”

Scotland Yard released three new video clips and a new image of the missing teenager on Wednesday, 10 days after his disappearance.

The first video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home on Beresford Avenue, Wembley, in the direction of Alperton, captured at about 9.45pm on March 20.

He was last seen at home at about the same time, Mr Wallis said.

The second video shows Rashid walking on Sunleigh Road, Wembley at about 10.10pm. He was then captured in Ealing Road at about 10.13pm.

“This is the last confirmed sighting we have of Rashid,” said Mr Wallis.

“We believe he was wearing a grey hooded top, a dark-coloured jacket and trousers and distinctive blue Nike trainers with a white swoosh on the side and carrying a light-coloured rucksack,” he said.

“It’s just not known where he was going at this time,” Mr Wallis said.

An image of Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr at the dentist on Friday 18 March, two days’ before he was last seen, issued by the police.

Rashid has not been seen or heard from since this last sighting and was reported missing by his family at 5.30pm on Monday March 21.

It was thought he had gone to school that day, but Mr Wallis confirmed he did not attend school on the Monday.

“We’ve also released an image of Rashid captured from an appointment he had at a dentist on the afternoon of Friday March 18 in which he is seen wearing the same distinctive blue trainers,” said Mr Wallis.

“Rashid’s family have been updated about this development and we are continuing to support them as well as we can at this desperately worrying time,” he said.

“We have informed them at this stage this remains a missing persons investigation. But 10 days since the last known sighting of Rashid, we are extremely concerned about his welfare.”

“There is still no clear reason for him going missing at this time,” he said, adding that police were working closely with Rashid’s school, Ark Elvin Academy, “where staff and his fellow pupils are hugely worried about him”.

“They have also appealed for any information that will help us find him safe.

“Now is the time for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

He said that anyone who knows Rashid or associated with him should call Scotland Yard, as “any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital”.

He said local residents and people driving in the area at the time the footage of Rashid was captured should check their doorbell cameras and dash cameras to see if they had captured any sightings of him.

Shops and businesses in the area may also have caught Rashid passing on their CCTV.

He said that the distinctive blue trainers in the image released on Wednesday would be “recognisable” to people.

“If they jog your memory, and you think you’ve seen someone matching Rashid’s description, please contact us.

“Lastly, again, I want to reiterate previous appeals directly to Rashid. You are not in any trouble. Our only concern is to get you safe and well back to your family. Please contact us and let us know you’re OK.

“I appeal to anyone who knows where Rashid is to please contact us. His family are extremely concerned.”

He said people could also give information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Mr Wallis said the police did not suspect any foul play and that the case was being managed as a high-risk missing persons investigation.

He said the police had seized some devices as part of the investigation and were currently investigating whether Rashid had access to a mobile phone.

