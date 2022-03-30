Waupaca County orders Slow No Wake for Wolf River

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The phone rings from inside a shed building. “Hello, you have reached the home of Musical Brass Repair Service.”. ”I have never, ever, advertised,” said John Uttech. ”It’s all been word of mouth.”. From the U.S. to Australia, Japan and Canada, people...
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men and two dogs were not injured in a fire Wednesday morning in Abbotsford. The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. at a mobile home on S. Sixth Street. Central Fire Chief Joe Mueller said the fire started in a utility room. He said there...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is preparing streets for icy weather. City streets have been prepped with brine. Brine is a mixture of salt and water. Applying brine before the storm is like putting oil in a skillet before frying food. Brine prevents a bond from forming between snow and the pavement so plow blades can more efficiently clear the roads.
TOWNSHIP OF LIND, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed a Waupaca County mobile home Sunday night. The fire occurred at E2747 Crystal Road, roughly three miles south of Waupaca, according to the Waupaca Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:47 p.m. The...
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Pete Fletty is Marshfield’s newest fire chief. Fletty had been the department’s interim chief. He was named chief Friday morning by the Fire and Police Commission. The Police and Fire Commission said the vote was unanimous. “There isn’t a day that goes by the...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Bartholomew County authorities are asking drivers to slow down on county roads after a serious crash that may have involved road rage. The crash happened Saturday on County Road 325 W, just west of Columbus and north of State Road 46. Police responding to the scene found a black pickup truck that […]
A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
WIldlife officers responded on Tuesday afternoon to reports of an attack on a domestic-bred cow in the northeastern part Jackson County. Upon arriving, they observed wolf tracks and injuries to the animal consistent with wolf depredation.
A 25-year-old college student missing for a month was found dead in the Mississippi River on Thursday, March 17, Wisconsin officials say. Hamud Faal, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was reported missing on Feb. 21 and was last seen the day prior, police said. Search efforts continued for nearly a month until La Crosse firefighters located his body on Thursday.
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Missouri River channel in Mandan. According to authorities, the 22-year-old Lincoln man was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Items believed to belong to the missing man were found on the ice of the river channel where he was last seen Saturday evening.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The new hotel at the SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point will open to the public next week. The Inn at SentryWorld, a new boutique hotel will officially open on March 29. Initial plans state the hotel was added to create a golf destination experience....
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deputy exchanged fire with a man after the man shot a woman in Shawano County Friday, according to state investigators. The man and woman are dead. No names have been released. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A mix of snow, wind and rain caused power outages for thousands of Wisconsinites in the Northwoods this week. Friday, Wisconsin Public Service says they’re almost back to full strength. “As of today, we have restored power to over 108,000 customers that were affected by...
WATCH | Lexington Christian mission preparing to send donations to Ukraine. The war being waged in Ukraine has hit very close to home for Alex Chubaruk. His uncle who is still living in the east of the country had a close call recently. Updated: 9 hours ago. Danielle Rowell the...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy weather and rain caused dozens of outages in Hazelhurst and Oconto Falls overnight. However, that is significantly less than the more than 100,000 that were without service due to weather last week. In Hazelhurst, 23 customers were without service as of 9 a.m. In Plum...
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16. Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Joshua Hayes, 25, on March 28 at approximately 3:12 p.m. on State Highway 21 in the City of Wautoma, according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA (WJAC) — Authorities say two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, along with a male civilian, are dead following an early morning crash Monday in Philadelphia. During a press conference Monday, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick identified the two troopers killed as 33-year-old Trooper Martin Mack III and 29-year-old Trooper Branden Sisca.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bottled water and water filter pitchers will be available to city of Wausau residents starting March 28. Bottled water will be available starting Monday at Wausau Water Works, 1701 N River Dr, Wausau. Pick-up is available from 7 am – 3 pm, Monday through Friday. There is a limit of one case per household, per day.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who live or own property in Stevens Point are invited to a public informational meeting on Thursday regarding potential changes to the ordinance code. The major items proposed to be modified include; adding and removing terms within the definitions section, adopting a height standard...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The incoming winter storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power outages. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reminding people to make sure they have an emergency kit ready. It will come in handy if there are power outages. Some...
