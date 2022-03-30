Waupaca County orders Slow No Wake for Wolf River

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO