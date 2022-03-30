ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams enacts legislation extending housing and vacancy survey deadline

By Isabel Song Beer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Eric Adams signed Intro 70 into law on Wednesday, extending the city’s deadline for the Housing and Vacancy Survey (HVS) – a tool used to track housing stock and understand difficulties New Yorkers may face when trying to find affordable housing. Sponsored by NYC council members...

