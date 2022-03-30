ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe debuts new food truck service across Greater Houston area

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe is launching its food truck service in different areas around Greater Houston with a focus on the north side of town. Mikki's on Wheels launched in February, said Sharon Baldwin,...

communityimpact.com

