ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Rankings Show: Mapping out the UFC heavyweight title picture — Plus what’s the over/under on new champions?

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid we see a trio of future UFC champions emerge in March? How high can Tom Aspinall, Kai Kara-France and Manon Fiorot go in their respective divisions? And has the legendary Demetrious Johnson really fallen out of the pound-for-pound...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Aljamain Sterling
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Reveals New Hairstyle After Bianca Belair Cut Her Hair On Raw

Becky Lynch has her new hairstyle after she got an unasked-for haircut from Bianca Belair on Raw. As noted, Belair took the shears to Lynch’s hair on Monday’s show after Lynch attempted to cut Bianca’s braid off, leading to the Raw Women’s Champion having a meltdown in the ring.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones believes it’s his ‘destiny’ to become UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones still has full faith that his planned run at Heavyweight will pan out as intended. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion fought his last fight in his long-time division at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020 (watch highlights). Taking home a controversial unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes, Jones would eventually relinquish his title later that year with the intention of moving up to Heavyweight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones takes shot at ‘biggest critic’ Chael Sonnen over alleged hotel assault

Jon Jones isn’t going to miss his opportunity to bury Chael Sonnen. On Monday, Jones popped up on Twitter to address the recent assault lawsuit brought against Sonnen, which stems from an alleged incident on Dec. 18 in which Sonnen is accused of attacking a couple at a hotel in Las Vegas. According to details of the suit obtained by MMA Fighting, Sonnen allegedly punched Dr. Christopher Stellpflug multiple times “without provocation,” punched his wife Julie, and also fought multiple security guards who were attempting to restrain him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Georges St. Pierre: Francis Ngannou in ‘very good position’ to go get paid — with or without UFC

Few managed their professional MMA careers better than Georges St. Pierre. Of course, being an all-time great talent helps, but even so, “GSP” managed to capture a pair of titles, make lots of money, and leave on his own terms. There was occasional friction with UFC, but on the whole, St. Pierre played the game well and reaped the benefits.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma Fighting#Google Podcasts
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre advises Francis Ngannou to ‘get paid what he’s worth,’ but cautions against jumping to boxing too soon

Georges St-Pierre wants Francis Ngannou to get what he’s worth, but warns him that boxing may not be the best path forward. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his heavyweight title, winning a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane at UFC 271. The bout was the final fight on Ngannou’s UFC contract and following the win, “The Predator” spoke openly about being unhappy with how the UFC has treated him and what it would take for him to re-sign with the organization.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Neil Magny since Li Jingliang “doesn’t have the guts” to fight him

UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has called out Neil Magny as his pursuit of the title at 170 pounds continues. There are plenty of prospects in the UFC who have been dubbed future stars and potentially even future champions – but few are quite as exciting as Shavkat Rakhmonov. The 15-0 fighter, who has been compared by many to Khamzat Chimaev, is 3-0 in the promotion with impressive wins over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres and Carlston Harris to his name.
UFC
Yardbarker

Anthony Adams to replace Khalid Murtazaliev, meet Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 280

Former Dana White’s Contender Series competitor Anthony Adams will replace Khalid Murtazaliev and lock horns with Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 280. The California-based promotion announced the new middleweight contest at a press conference on Wednesday. A reason for Murtazaliev’s withdrawal was not given. Bellator 280 takes place at Accor Arena in Paris on May 6 and is headlined by a light heavyweight championship clash between Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘I feel this in my bones’: How a UFC veteran found purpose as an angel of Albuquerque’s streets

Quinn Mulhern was thousands of miles from home, half blind and drowning in debt, when he realized it was time to move on. The night before, in the opening minutes of a fight against a journeyman lightweight in Singapore in 2014, a punch shattered Mulhern’s orbital bone that left him unable to gaze above his horizon line. It was the second bad loss of a two-fight UFC run, a likely death knell for any newcomer to the promotion, and the lifelong martial artist sat in that darkness alone, lost in thought, the silence of his hotel room interrupted only by the buzzing of creditors barraging his phone. At age 29, he’d reached the grandest stage of the MMA world, and aside from a few fond memories and a bank account $20,000 in the red, what did he have to show for it? Mulhern ripped off the Band-Aid that same day, with a Facebook post stark in its honesty.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Rakhmonov Wants The Khamzat Chimaev Treatment From Neil Magny

Rising UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov is keen to return to the Octagon and has called on divisional veteran Neil Magny to transfer his ready-to-fight attitude from Khamzat Chimaev to him. There are only a handful of fast-rising prospects being singled out as future champions in the UFC. While Chimaev is...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Deiveson Figueiredo still healing from injuries, targets late 2022 return against Kai Kara-France

Deiveson Figueiredo wants Brandon Moreno to earn a fourth fight with him. Two months after winning a decision and going 1-1-1 against the Mexican fighter to bring the UFC flyweight title back to Brazil, Figueiredo isn’t interested in an immediately tetralogy, he said on this week’s edition of MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast, Trocação Franca.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen set for Bellator 282 main event on June 24

Gegard Mousasi already had an opponent, now he has a time and place for his next championship fight. Bellator announced Tuesday that the reigning middleweight champion — currently No. 3 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — will fight Johnny Eblen in the main event of Bellator 282 on June 24 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. A targeted June date was first reported by Ariel Helwani.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey slated for June 25 UFC event

A summer strawweight matchup will take place inside the octagon. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Vanessa Demopoulos and Jinh Yu Frey will take place at the UFC’s event on June 25 at a venue and location to be announced. Eurosport was first to report the booking.
UFC
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Kamaru Usman says both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington ‘are in the wrong’ over alleged incident

Kamaru Usman believes both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington made bad decisions. This past week, Masvidal was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after allegedly attacking Covington outside Miami restaurant. In the lead up to their grudge match at UFC 272, Covington had levied numerous personal attacks at Masvidal and his family, and Covington claims that during the alleged incident, Masvidal punched him twice in the face while saying, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.” And so for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, he doesn’t have a ton of sympathy for Covington.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy