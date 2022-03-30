Rankings Show: Mapping out the UFC heavyweight title picture — Plus what’s the over/under on new champions?

Quinn Mulhern was thousands of miles from home, half blind and drowning in debt, when he realized it was time to move on. The night before, in the opening minutes of a fight against a journeyman lightweight in Singapore in 2014, a punch shattered Mulhern’s orbital bone that left him unable to gaze above his horizon line. It was the second bad loss of a two-fight UFC run, a likely death knell for any newcomer to the promotion, and the lifelong martial artist sat in that darkness alone, lost in thought, the silence of his hotel room interrupted only by the buzzing of creditors barraging his phone. At age 29, he’d reached the grandest stage of the MMA world, and aside from a few fond memories and a bank account $20,000 in the red, what did he have to show for it? Mulhern ripped off the Band-Aid that same day, with a Facebook post stark in its honesty.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO