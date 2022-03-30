Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Starting team's third game

Rogers (lower leg) allowed two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Royals. Rogers got the last out of the fifth inning after starter Anthony DeSclafani ran into trouble. It's encouraging to see Rogers back in action after he took a comebacker off the leg Saturday versus the Reds. The submarine-throwing righty posted a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:13 K:BB across 81 innings as one of the Giants most reliable relievers last year. He added 30 holds, 13 saves, six blown saves and a 7-1 record. Rogers is expected to be part of the late-inning mix, though Jake McGee is considered the early favorite to close games this season.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO