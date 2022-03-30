ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Starting team's third game

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Gutierrez will start the Reds' third game of the season April 9 in Atlanta, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Coming into the spring, Gutierrez was expected...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Twins offer lifeline to former All-Star pitcher with 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins made some serious moves this offseason after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw a talented roster underachieve. The Twins went out and acquired former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray and signed former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. The Twins weren’t quite done yet even with Spring Training underway, as they came to an agreement with this former All-Star starting pitcher on a one-year contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis, Cubs Prospects Make Good Spring Training Impressions

Cubs prospects make good impressions in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brennen Davis extended his arms, connecting on a pitch located on the outer half of the plate Monday against the Reds. Some 400 feet later, the drive landed beyond the right-center field fence at Goodyear Ballpark...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lodolo
WKRC

Reds receive player to be named later from Mariners in Winker/Suarez trade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds announced on Tuesday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips from the Seattle Mariners as the player to be named later from the March 14 trade that sent former All-Stars Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle. Seattle also sent left-handed starter Brandon Williamson,...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Drew Avans’ Grand Slam Lifts Dodgers To Comeback Win Over A’s

The Los Angeles Dodgers were quiet for most of the night but rallied late and behind a Drew Avans grand slam earned a 6-4 comeback win against the Oakland Athletics. Billy McKinney helped get the A’s going against his former team by opening the game with a leadoff single. Stephen Vogt followed with a base hit of his own to put runners at the corners, Ramón Laureano’s sacrifice fly gave Oakland an early lead.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Injured List#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Triple A Louisville#Era#K Bb#Sanmartin Greene
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyler Rogers: Returns Wednesday

Rogers (lower leg) allowed two runs on three hits in one-third of an inning in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Royals. Rogers got the last out of the fifth inning after starter Anthony DeSclafani ran into trouble. It's encouraging to see Rogers back in action after he took a comebacker off the leg Saturday versus the Reds. The submarine-throwing righty posted a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:13 K:BB across 81 innings as one of the Giants most reliable relievers last year. He added 30 holds, 13 saves, six blown saves and a 7-1 record. Rogers is expected to be part of the late-inning mix, though Jake McGee is considered the early favorite to close games this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Strong showing in win

DeSclafani allowed one run on six hits and struck out two over 4.2 innings versus the Royals on Wednesday. DeSclafani has already covered 7.2 innings across two Cactus League appearances. He's allowed one run, eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts. The 31-year-old right-hander was excellent with a 3.17 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 152:42 K:BB in 167.2 innings last season. He'll likely slot into the middle of the Giants' rotation, with Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon occupying the top spots. DeSclafani should be a solid late-round option in fantasy if he can come close to replicating his 2021 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Solano (hamstring) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano sustained a left hamstring injury Tuesday against the Rangers and feels slightly better Wednesday, but he'll still be held out to begin the regular season. An exact timetable for his return isn't yet clear, though manager David Bell suggested that Solano's stint on the IL "may not be very long," per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Solano was expected to be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but his absence could clear the way for the righty-hitting Brandon Drury to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Contract selected by Brewers

Urena's contract was selected by the Brewers on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee on Tuesday and will be added to the 40-man roster a day later. He made 26 appearances (18 starts) for the Tigers last year and posted a 5.81 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 100.2 innings. The right-hander should serve as a long reliever for the Brewers and will be available to serve as a spot starter, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Strong spring start

Lodolo struck out three while allowing one baserunner over three shutout innings against the Rangers in spring training action Tuesday, all while his chances of making the Opening Day roster improved, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I feel like I belong," Lodolo said. "I feel like my stuff is good enough. I believe in myself. I feel like every time out I've been facing pretty much everyone's actual lineup, so it's a definitely a confidence builder."
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Serving as DH

Swaggerty (shoulder) will bat ninth as the Pirates' designated hitter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Swaggerty has yet to complete a throwing program after undergoing right shoulder surgery last June, but he's been fully cleared for hitting. It's unclear if the Pirates plan to have Swaggerty open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis, or if he'll be able to play DH regularly while he advances through his throwing program and gradually settles back into a full-time role in the outfield.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Optioned to Triple-A

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Friedl appeared in nine Cactus League games this spring and hit .313 with two home runs, a double, four runs, four RBI and two strikeouts. He made 14 major-league appearances in 2021 but will begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Louisville.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy