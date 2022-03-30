Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Starting team's third game

Manager David Bell said Wednesday that Solano (hamstring) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano sustained a left hamstring injury Tuesday against the Rangers and feels slightly better Wednesday, but he'll still be held out to begin the regular season. An exact timetable for his return isn't yet clear, though manager David Bell suggested that Solano's stint on the IL "may not be very long," per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Solano was expected to be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but his absence could clear the way for the righty-hitting Brandon Drury to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man.
