ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Parker death: The Wanted star dies of brain cancer, aged 33

By Isobel Lewis and Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KoGB_0euJLPDI00

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33.

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, confirmed that Parker died on Wednesday (30 March) surrounded by his family and bandmates.

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Kelsey went on to thank “everyone who has supported in his care throughout”, adding that he “fought until the very end”.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” she said.

A statement was also shared on The Wanted’s Instagram page reading: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

Parker shares two children with his wife Kelsey, two-year-old daughter Aurelia, and one-year-old son Bodhi.

The singer was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in October 2020, just weeks before Bodhi was born. At the time, Parker said he was “devastated” and in “complete shock”.

Figures from across the music industry, including Ed Sheeran and McFly’s Tom Fletcher, have paid tribute to the singer .

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IO3f8_0euJLPDI00

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted , as well as performing at a charity concert.

Speaking to The Independent , Parker said that they’d announced the concert in hope of raising awareness about the lack of funding for brain cancer research and called the fan response “incredible”.

“I think that’s the beauty of social media these days,” he said. “That was our intention – to try and raise as much awareness as possible about this disease.”

Earlier this month, they completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Farrah Forke death: Wings and Lois & Clark actor dies aged 54

Farrah Forke, the actor best known for her role in NBC’s Wings, has died from cancer aged 54.The TV starpassed away at her Texas home on 25 February, a family friend confirmed to Variety.In addition to her two-season role as pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1992 to 1994, Forke starred in numerous TV shows and films.She had a recurring role as an attorney on the second season (1994-1995) of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Forke also appeared on the 1995 CBS sitcom Dweebs and played a faculty member on NBC’s Mr Rhodes, which had a...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max George
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Tom Fletcher
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Tumour#Wanted#Instagram
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy