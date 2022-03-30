Tom Parker death: The Wanted star dies of brain cancer, aged 33

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33.

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, confirmed that Parker died on Wednesday (30 March) surrounded by his family and bandmates.

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Kelsey went on to thank “everyone who has supported in his care throughout”, adding that he “fought until the very end”.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” she said.

A statement was also shared on The Wanted’s Instagram page reading: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

Parker shares two children with his wife Kelsey, two-year-old daughter Aurelia, and one-year-old son Bodhi.

The singer was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour in October 2020, just weeks before Bodhi was born. At the time, Parker said he was “devastated” and in “complete shock”.

Figures from across the music industry, including Ed Sheeran and McFly’s Tom Fletcher, have paid tribute to the singer .

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted , as well as performing at a charity concert.

Speaking to The Independent , Parker said that they’d announced the concert in hope of raising awareness about the lack of funding for brain cancer research and called the fan response “incredible”.

“I think that’s the beauty of social media these days,” he said. “That was our intention – to try and raise as much awareness as possible about this disease.”

Earlier this month, they completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.