Kansas City, MO

Some damage after strong storms move through Kansas City

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Residents in northwestern Missouri were cleaning up Wednesday after a tornado hit parts of St. Joseph overnight as a line of strong storms moved through the region.

A survey team with the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit the eastern side of the city Tuesday night, bringing winds up to 90 mph and staying on the ground for about a third of a mile.

The twister littered the area with downed trees and limbs and left at least two homes with significant damage, including one home that saw its roof torn off and another that saw a back wall sheared away. There were no reports of injuries.

St. Joseph is a city of about 72,500 located 48 miles north of Kansas City.

Three southern Missouri counties — Howell, Oregon and Shannon — were under a tornado watch Wednesday afternoon, and areas to the west around creeks and streams and in low-lying places were under a flash flood warning. The National Service had issued a hazardous weather advisory Wednesday for the entire state, noting the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 mph at times, mostly in the southern and southeastern areas of the state.

