ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Superintendent of Vermont’s largest prison placed on leave

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The superintendent of Vermont’s largest prison has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to the position after concerns were raised about the management and direction of the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, the state’s corrections commissioner announced.

The assistant superintendent will serve as acting superintendent of the prison, Commissioner Nicholas Deml said on Tuesday.

“The Vermont Department of Corrections is committed to changing the culture of corrections, adapting to new realities, and ushering in a new era of leadership and commitment to our team,” Deml said in a written statement.

“Sometimes changing a system means changing who is in charge,” he said.

The superintendent placed on leave could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

HCRS named best place to work in Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, VT, March 17, 2022 — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, was named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. Winners are chosen based on an in-depth confidential survey of staff covering all aspects of the employee experience, which contributes to approximately 80% of the agency’s evaluation. A comprehensive application was also completed by HCRS, providing the agency’s policies, practices, and workforce demographics, for approximately 20% of the total evaluation.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Commons School to host state’s largest Model UN conference

VERMONT COMMONS SCHOOL TO HOST STATE’S LARGEST MODEL UN CONFERENCE. Students from Vermont and New York to convene on Saturday, March 19. South Burlington, VT — This coming Saturday, March 19, Vermont Commons School will host the state’s largest conference of the Model United Nations, a simulation of the UN General Assembly where high school students perform an ambassador role while debating topics such as gender equality, climate action, global health, and more.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Deadly start to 2022 on Vermont’s roads

Nearly a year after it debuted on Netflix, a docu-series featuring the love story of two local farmers has won an international award. More than 50 volunteers gathered in Barre Saturday, with the goal of combating food insecurity throughout the state. Penguin Plunge makes big splash despite snow storm. Updated:...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Newport, VT
Government
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#A New Era#Vt#Ap
Daily Mail

'I'm going to terrorize people': Secretly recorded audio by FBI informant played for first time at trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer reveals plan to 'grab' Democrat

Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer played secretly recorded audio for jurors Thursday in which one of the accused discusses a plan to 'grab' the Democrat and 'terrorize people.'. In the recording, made by a government informant during a meeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Register Citizen

Man serving life for killing wife found guilty of daughter’s 1995 homicide in CT

A jury found a man guilty Thursday of shooting and killing his daughter in 1995, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Robert Honsch, who is serving a life sentence in Massachusetts for killing his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 for his daughter’s homicide, according to New Britain States’ Attorney Brian Preleski.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
US News and World Report

South Carolina Institutes Firing Squad Executions

(Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office that it...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
People

South Carolina Begins Offering Firing Squad Executions for Death Row Inmates, Now 1 of 4 States

South Carolina has become the fourth state to allow executions by firing squad as an option for prisoners on death row. After legislation passed in May 2021 to expand the state's means of execution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced in a statement Friday that they've completed a $53,600 renovation of their Capital Punishment Facility to allow for firing squad executions.
POLITICS
The Progress-Index

North Carolina school official says Petersburg superintendent is leaving for new job there

PETERSBURG — School superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin will leave her job later this year for a position in North Carolina, according to an announcement by the chair of the state's Department of Public Instruction. Pitre-Martin will be the new director of board operations ad policy for the state Department of Public Instruction, DPI board chair Eric Davis said at a board meeting earlier this month. For Pitre-Martin, it will be her third go-round with the department — she was deputy...
PETERSBURG, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Director of Worcester Diocese food program placed on leave

WORCESTER, Mass. — The man in charge of a well-known food program in the Worcester Diocese has been placed on leave. In a statement, the diocese says “St. John Parish in Worcester has placed William Riley on administrative leave as the director of the St. John Food for the Poor Program pending the outcome of an investigation of claims of illegal activity involving adults.”
WORCESTER, MA
WCAX

Mud season arrives on Vermont’s back roads

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Roxbury is like many small towns in Vermont. There’s a paved road in the village but you don’t have to go far to find some dirt or-- this time of year-- mud. “Yup, we’ll see if we get stuck,” Roxbury Road Foreman Laren Bent...
ROXBURY, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in alleged human smuggling attempt near border

Sununu calls on NH Legislature to waive taxes to counter rising costs. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state lawmakers to waive some taxes to counter rising costs. Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine. Updated: 4 hours ago. People gathered in Essex Junction Monday evening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

825K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy