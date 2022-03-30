Tracking Packers' official pre-draft visits ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers can host 30 prospects for official pre-draft visits before the 2022 NFL draft.

The team can use the visits to take a closer look at a top prospect, build out the scouting report on a lesser-known player, or help recruiting efforts on a potential undrafted free agent.

In 2018, the Packers drafted or eventually acquired seven of the 30 players who visited. A year later, the Packers drafted or eventually acquired six. Pre-draft visits were virtual and uncapped in 2020 and 2021.

Here’s a tracker of the Packers’ reported pre-draft visits in 2022:

Edge rusher Sam Williams, Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-4

Weight: 261

RAS: 9.55

2021 stats: 12.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery (first-team All-SEC)

Rupp’s scouting report: “Williams gets off the ball quickly with an explosive first step and is able to hit top speed instantly, showing great burst to get to the quarterback. With his speed he’s able to beat offensive tackles to the corner. He’s a bendy edge rusher that does a great job of converting speed to power.”

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

RAS: 5.76

2021 stats: 66 catches, 1,104 yards, 11 touchdowns, 14 rushes, 112 yards, touchdown (first-team All-SEC)

Rupp’s scouting report: “Burks is built like a running back and moves like one with the ball in his hands. The Arkansas wide receiver is a terror in space. He averaged over nine yards after the catch this season and is a load to take down for defensive backs.”