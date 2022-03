Several K-State Research and Extension publications related to insect management in Kansas were recently updated and are available to the public. These publications were prepared to help producers manage insect populations with the best available methods proven practical under Kansas conditions. They are revised annually and intended for use during the current calendar year. The user should know that pesticide label directions and restrictions are subject to change, and some may have changed since the date of publication.

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO