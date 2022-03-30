ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

UMass gets $330,000 to expand free early college program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts has received a $330,000 grant to launch a pilot program that will eventually give thousands of high school students the chance to save money on their college education by providing a free one-year head start on earning a degree, officials said Wednesday.

The grant from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation will support the university’s Commonwealth Collegiate Academy, designed to increase college opportunities among first-generation, low-income students, as well as students of color.

Students participating in the program, which builds on existing early college efforts, will be able to complete one year of UMass courses while simultaneously satisfying high school graduation requirements.

The program is projected to eventually involve as many as 25,000 students, officials said.

“Keeping higher education opportunity affordable and accessible requires new and innovative strategies,” UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement. “With the Commonwealth Collegiate Academy, we want to build on existing partnerships and build new ones to lower the barriers that are preventing too many young people from achieving their college aspirations.”

Students in the program will receive lectures from UMass instructors delivered virtually during the school day and will be supported by teams of high school instructors who will provide labs, discussion sections and other face-to-face interactions.

The grant will support partnership building, training, and outreach activity with UMass campuses and partner high schools. Additional grants will be sought to benefit 500 students in the South Coast and Merrimack Valley.

The first phase of the pilot will include UMass Dartmouth and UMass Lowell, with UMass Amherst and UMass Boston joining at a later date.

“The creation of the Commonwealth Collegiate Academy is consistent with the university’s mission of providing broad access to the life-changing benefits provided by a college degree,” said Katherine Newman, the UMass system’s chancellor for academic programs.

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State and MassBay Receive $600,000 Federal Grant to Expand Early College Opportunities in Waltham Public Schools

FRAMINGHAM – The office of U.S. Congresswoman Katherine Clark has announced a federal appropriation of $600,000 to Framingham State University and MassBay Community College to expand its innovative MetroWest Scholars Early Start Program within Waltham Public Schools. The Early Start program is overseen by the MetroWest College Planning Collaborative,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sioux City Journal

PROGRESS: Graduate programs continue to expand at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will launch master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling and school counseling in May. Both feature 100% online coursework and extensive hands-on learning. The clinical mental health counseling program is designed to be completed in two years by taking two eight-week courses...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston University fires men's hockey head coach Albie O'Connell

The Boston University Terriers made waves in the college hockey world without even making the NCAA Tournament. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross, BU has made the decision to fire head coach Albie O’Connell. In a release, athletic director Drew Marochello noted that it was a “difficult decision” to move on from O’Connell, but cited the historic program’s “high expectations” for why a change was needed. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that BU has fired its head men’s hockey coach, following the legendary 40-year run of Jack Parker, who retired 2013, and the short, but successful run of David Quinn, who left for the New York Rangers in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

825K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy