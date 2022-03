The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a Thursday night fire at a house on NE 24th. According to a news release, AFD crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of NE 24th. Upon arrival, the first engine unit found heavy fire coming from the side of an unoccupied house. Firefighters extinguished the fire and had it under control quickly, the release said.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO