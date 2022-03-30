NFL is implementing new changes in their post season games

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL is moving forward. Now according to new reports, two other coaches are joining the Pittsburgh Steelers assistant in his fight. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the addition of the said coaches in the lawsuit are expected to implicate two other teams. It is said to extend all the way up to ownership level.
After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills’ defense...
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
Bill Belichick on Monday held his first media availability of the 2022 NFL season. This might shock football fans, but the New England Patriots coach wasn’t interested in truly opening up about … pretty much anything. Belichick danced around questions about one of the most fascinating Patriots storylines...
Baker Mayfield’s days with the Cleveland Browns appear to be numbered, but his trade market hasn’t been active as some fans thought it would. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently said Mayfield’s trade market isn’t very strong is because of his $18 million base salary. “It...
A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
Technically, Tom Brady was retired for 39 days, but Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith never thought he wouldn’t be facing the legendary quarterback in 2022. At the annual league meetings in Florida this week, Smith told reporters that he wouldn’t have believed Brady was actually retired until it was time for the first Bucs-Falcons game in the fall and he wasn’t out there.
The Indianapolis Colts made it abundantly clear this offseason that they were done with the Carson Wentz experiment. On Tuesday, team owner Jim Irsay discussed the Wentz trade at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting. Irsay didn’t exactly have anything nice to say about the Colts’ former quarterback.
John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
Peyton Manning had a clever comment about Tom Brady while he was discussing the career of Ray Lewis. He was discussing the best player he played against on defense (Ray Lewis) and made a playful jab at Brady while discussing him. “When he (Lewis) retired, it was like the greatest...
A longtime NFL safety is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement from the NFL in an interview with Ryan Clark of ESPN. He spent a total of seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints and six with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowls with both teams.
Archer Stankowski is aggressive on the diamond. Whether standing on the mound or digging in at the plate, the senior for the St. Charles baseball team is assertive and ready to take control of the situation. “I love blowing people away with a high fastball,” said Stankowski, a New Albany...
The quarterback, now with Cleveland after a trade from Houston, will not be indicted on criminal sexual misconduct charges brought by 22 women. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits. Goodell said there is no timetable for the NFL completing its investigation. "We're going to let the facts lead us, find...
A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
