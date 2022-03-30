ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you know this song? Maggie and Farron get into it while talking concerts, giveaways and a fun discovery in Tampa Bay

wfla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie and Farron break out in song when a chat about an upcoming giveaway...

www.wfla.com

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Disney on Ice returns to Tampa Bay!!

The beloved Disney spectacle on ice is returning to Tampa!! Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate features fourteen classic and modern Disney stories in one epic production. The celebration of the century comes to life at the Amalie Arena March 24-27, 2022. This is one magical experience you won’t want to miss! The Mouse-ter of Ceremonies, […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

April is here and there are so many family-friendly things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! This is the last weekend to check out Frozen the Musical at The Straz Center! Shows end Sunday, April 3. Not only are there some super cool NEW exhibits to experience, but there’s also plenty of outdoor activities […]
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Axios

8 cool things to do in Tampa Bay this spring

Whether you want to embrace the warmer temps with outdoor adventure or escape the humidity indoors, here's your guide to springtime in Tampa Bay. Now's the time to don your best spring attire for a picture-perfect brunch. Here are a few of our favorite spots:. The Library, St. Petersburg. Get...
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Justin Stewart Cotta, ‘Little Things’

As Justin Stewart Cotta unveils his latest single, “Little Things”, it’s become clear that even after years at the top of his game as a musician and creative, the best is yet to come. It’s a little hard down to pin down Justin and categorise him in...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of March 28-April 3

Dunedin Highland Games and Festival: The 54th annual traditional Scottish event includes heavy athletics, solo piping and drumming, pipe band competition, Parade of Tartans, Celtic music, a kids’ area, food and Scottish vendors. The free Pipe Band and Clan March and Ceilidh on Broadway takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Broadway Avenue. $15-$20, 12 and younger free. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. 727-812-4530.
TAMPA, FL
country1037fm.com

Kelsea Ballerini Becomes The Newest Cover Girl

Kelsea Ballerini is now living out a childhood fantasy, as she has been officially announced as a Cover Girl by the makeup company. Kelsea posted a video on Instagram of her singing about the new gig. She captioned the clip, “EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y’ALL!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion. From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages, I’ve been lucky enough to perform on. It’s a full-circle moment, and I’m so happy to officially join the CG family. #CoverGirlPartner #easybreezybeautiful.”
