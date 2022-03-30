Do you know this song? Maggie and Farron get into it while talking concerts, giveaways and a fun discovery in Tampa Bay

Kelsea Ballerini is now living out a childhood fantasy, as she has been officially announced as a Cover Girl by the makeup company. Kelsea posted a video on Instagram of her singing about the new gig. She captioned the clip, “EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y’ALL!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion. From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages, I’ve been lucky enough to perform on. It’s a full-circle moment, and I’m so happy to officially join the CG family. #CoverGirlPartner #easybreezybeautiful.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO