New images reveal details of two bacteria’s molecular syringes

By Tina Hesman Saey
Science News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome bacteria carry tiny syringes filled with chemicals that may thin out competitors or incapacitate predators. Now, researchers have gotten up-close views of these syringes, technically known as contractile injection systems, from a type of cyanobacteria and a marine bacterium. Figuring out how key parts of the molecular syringes...

www.sciencenews.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Nature Microbiology#Syringes#Salt#Horse#Eth Zurich#Anabaena
