The Will Smith - Chris Rock Oscar moment just got the metal makeover it deserves

By Joe Cingrana
 1 day ago

We know. You've already seen Will Smith "slap the s*** out of" Chris Rock a million times. You can't escape it. However, if you feel there has been a serious lack of musicality involved with all of the memes, guitarist Andre Antunes has something for you to check out.

Latching onto the staccato timbre of Smith 's shouts requesting Rock keep his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith 's name out of his "f***ing mouth" as lyrics of sorts, YouTuber Andre Antunes has provided a backing track that will surely have listeners banging their heads in unison.

As you can see and hear in the clip above, Andre's solemn intro bursts forth into a full-fledged metal breakdown towards the middle of his piece, with accents hitting perfectly on each of Smith's carefully chosen words. Go ahead and try not to sing your way through the next time this story pops into your feed.

As an interesting aside, this heavy metal iteration of the "Slap Heard 'Round the World" could possibly be the only thing The Strokes ' Julian Casablancas will enjoy involving Will Smith since that time he welcomed an alien to Earth in 1996's Independence Day .

