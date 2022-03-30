ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

5 men plead guilty to firearm charges in CT murder, arson scheme

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (1010 WINS) -- Five men have pleaded guilty to firearm charges stemming from a plan to murder an individual and set fire to the Connecticut business where he worked, Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday.

Dominick Gonzalez, known as “Dom,” 31, Luis Mercado, known as “Pops,” 55, George Rivera, known as “Pito,” 33, Jason Scott, known as “Hood,” 39, and Luis Mejias, also known as “Kermit,” 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit arson, on May 4, 2021.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of April 2, 2018, Bridgeport Police patrolling the west side of Bridgeport attempted to stop a car that was operating with unlit taillights.

The car then fled from police and, during the police pursuit, officers observed several items being thrown from its windows.

After the car stopped several blocks away, officers arrested both Mercado, who was driving the car, and Gonzalez, and recovered two loaded handguns and a quantity of marijuana that had been thrown from the car, according to statements made in court.

A search of the car also revealed a black ski mask, a pair of binoculars, and a container of gasoline.

An investigation revealed that Mercado, Gonzalez, Rivera, Scott, and Mejias were involved in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to the Wood Avenue Body Shop in Bridgeport where the individual worked.

Rivera, Scott and Mejias were arrested later that morning at a hotel in Milford.

A search of a hotel room revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson model M&P 15-22 caliber rifle, a loaded Taurus “Judge” revolver, a loaded Anderson Manufacturing AR 15 multi-caliber rifle, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, additional ammunition, brass knuckles, binoculars, gloves, and a knit mask.

Investigators seized packaged heroin, ecstasy pills, marijuana, a digital scale, and other items from the room. Ammunition and shotgun shells were also discovered in the trunk of their car.

Each defendant has a criminal history that includes multiple felony convictions, authorities said.

The charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

All five men are being detained while awaiting sentencing.

