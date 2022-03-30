Samuel L. Jackson To Star In ‘The Piano Lesson’ On Broadway, Directed By His Wife

Click here to read the full article.

Academy Award winner , Samuel L. Jackson , is headed to Broadway. As announced on Tuesday (March 29), August Wilson’s Pultizer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated drama, The Piano Lesson is being revived for the first time since its Broadway debut in 1990.

The production will be helmed by Jackson’s wife, Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson , in her Broadway directorial debut. The Grey’s Anatomy actress will also be the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

In a statement, she expressed, “August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted his talent to dramatizing our stories and our experience. In doing so, he forever changed what it means to be Black in America. His plays built empathy, created community, and showed us the power of representation. The Piano Lesson is one of his most enduring, profound and consequential masterpieces, and I am reveling in this opportunity to present it to Broadway audiences for the first time since its premiere.”

The Shaft actor originated the role of Boy Willie at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987, and will now play the role of Doaker Charles. John David Washington will tackle the role of Boy Willie, alongside Danielle Brooks who is set to play Berniece.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, circa 1936, and centers around a brother and sister who must revisit history in an effort to move forward. The two siblings fight over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano with the faces of their ancestors carved into it.

Performances begin on Monday, Sept. 19, at the St. James Theatre. Tickets will be available to the general public at a later date.