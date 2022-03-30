ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Art Rooney II details how the Steelers came to hire Brian Flores

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Yr6l_0euJHPM800

Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination didn’t play into the Steelers’ decision to hire him as a defensive assistant, says Art Rooney II.

Speaking Tuesday at the NFL Meetings, the Steelers’ owner outlined how his team came to hire Flores last month. Once it became clear Flores wasn’t going to land a head coaching job — he was reportedly a top candidate for the Texans — Mike Tomlin approached Rooney II about brining Flores aboard as an assistant.

Rooney II says his family role’s in creating the Rooney Rule wasn’t surfaced at any point during the conversations. “Mike came to me and said he thought that Brian was available and was interested in coming, and that he was interested in hiring him,” said Rooney II, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor . “That's when we started the discussion. We didn't get into any discussions about the Rooney Rule or anything else.”

Flores filed his class-action suit against the NFL and three other teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring and firing practices Feb. 1. Rooney II said the Steelers won’t be involved in the legal process.

“I can't really comment on the lawsuit itself," he said. "That's something that we agree that he'll pursue his end of it, we'll pursue our end of it and that's sort of going to happen outside the building.”

The Dolphins fired Flores earlier this year, despite him leading Miami to its second consecutive winning season. Flores says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019.

Earlier this week, Tomlin, one of just two Black head coaches in the league, told reporters he felt an obligation to stay close to Flores when he filed his lawsuit. The Steelers hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Feb. 19.

Given Flores’ track record, it’s fair to say the Steelers nabbed one of the most qualified assistants in the league. They’re just about bringing in the best people.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers have easy decision to make with Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield make more sense on paper than most would think. Buccaneers fans have a distinct inability to talk about and evaluate quarterbacks. From the years of justifying below-average quarterbacks to lamenting the signing of Tom Brady (yes, those Tweets are still up), we have rarely seen the fanbase evaluate players with any genuine level of rational or logical thought.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals The Latest With Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the teams in contact with Colin Kaepernick at times, but not lately. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the topic at the NFL meetings and said that there’s been no new contact with the free-agent quarterback. Kaepernick has been working out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Rooney Ii
Person
Art Rooney
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Nfl Meetings#Texans#The Rooney Rule#Espn#Dolphins
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

How much longer will Tomlin coach the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin just turned 50 and is still going strong as the Steelers head coach, but how much time does he have left? Talking during the NFL’s annual meetings in Florida, Tomlin said he has no idea how much longer he’ll be a head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh McDaniels Very Clear

Long-time New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels accepted his second head-coaching job this offseason, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders. Based on his generally grumpy demeanor, one may think Bill Belichick would immediately turn a former colleague into an enemy after leaving for greener pastures. However, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, the NFL’s longest-turned head coach said there are no hard feelings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict. The Vikings could select the best player available at #12...
NFL
Palm Beach Daily News

Roger Goodell: If Flores' bribery charge vs. Ross is proven, NFL will make findings public

PALM BEACH — If Brian Flores’ accusation can be proven that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to bribe him to lose games in 2019, the NFL will make it public, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. Goodell, speaking at the conclusion of the league’s Annual Meetings at The Breakers, was asked about a lawsuit Flores filed in federal court alleging Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss to enhance the team’s draft position. Ross denied the charge. ...
NFL
The Spun

Kyler Murray Video Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the football world was shocked when Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wiped his social media accounts. The former No. 1 overall pick removed the Cardinals from his Instagram account and left just one photo up. Of course, the football world was trying to make sense of the move and figured Murray was upset with the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy