Photos of tornado/storm damage in NWA

Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
SEVERE weather is forecast for parts of the US this weekend with damaging wind, tornado threats, and hail expected to batter eastern states. The storm forming in the south will make its way up to the East Coast by Friday, dumping a few inches of rain across several states. The...
MADISONVILLE, Texas – A tornado ripped through Madisonville, Texas overnight, causing lots of damage to businesses and homes across the area. According to the Madisonville police chief, nearly 4,400 residents, which is pretty much all of the people in the town, are without power. While driving around the area...
AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents across the South to remain weather aware early this week as confidence increases in an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes — perhaps one of the most volatile events so far in 2022. Forecasters say this particular setup has the potential to produce strong and long-lived tornadoes, some of which can occur under the cover of darkness.
JACKSBORO, Texas — Storm damage has been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County around 3:50 p.m. Monday. During a news conference Monday evening, Jack County Emergency Management coordinator Frank Hefner said the apparent...
Strong storms swept through Central Texas Monday afternoon and brought damaging winds, including a tornado confirmed in Round Rock. There were reports of other tornado touchdowns in Central Texas, however, officials did not confirm the other reports at this time. In Jarrell, Texas, the area also experienced strong winds from...
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A severe storm that produced a tornado with reported injuries in Upshur County late Monday night has been given an initial tornado rating of EF-2. *Tuesday 1:20 PM update: NWS Meteorologists have found new damage south of Gilmer consistent with EF-2 damage with top winds at 130 mph.
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one tornado moved through the Jacksboro area and damaged buildings, including the Jacksboro Elementary and High School campuses. Superintendent Brad Burnett said no students, staff members or parents were injured. “I just feel very blessed that we had storm shelters that were designed to...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department officials say around 3,000 homes are without power in Panama City. There are no reported injuries at this time. Several homes and vehicles have been damaged and power lines are down. LATEST from the Panama City Police Department at 10 p.m....
A storm system that on Monday brought 25 tornadoes to Texas, including two that may have damaged about 1,000 homes, was spawning more twisters Tuesday as it pushed east. A "large and extremely dangerous tornado" hit the New Orleans area Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. CNN affiliate WDSU...
AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across the Central Texas area on Monday afternoon. KVUE has already confirmed damage to many buildings after large hail and strong winds, especially in Round Rock. Here are answers to some of the questions you might already be asking:. How to report...
SIX MILE, S.C. — The National Weather Service is in Pickens County Thursday to survey the damageafter a tornado warning was issued in the area last night and several homes were damaged. Sky 4 flew over Six Mile Thursday morning and saw many homes damaged and trees leveled. Neighbors...
Heavy storms moved into Alabama Tuesday afternoon and caused severe flooding and damage to multiple areas. Some local locations that were heavily impacted included Tuscaloosa, Moundville, Sylacauga, and Bibb County. More images of the aftermath from the storms emerged Wednesday morning. See the photos in the attached gallery.
