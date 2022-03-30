ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Photos of tornado/storm damage in NWA

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meteorologist Rick Katzfey is reporting a tornado touched down around 4:45 a.m. in Springdale, Ark.

Extensive damage is being reported with multiple powerlines down leaving over 1,000 people without power, according to Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

If you have any damage photos or videos from the Springdale area or anywhere in Northwest Arkansas you see damage, please send them to us at news@knwa.com.

Photos of the damage we have so far can be found below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJWUT_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Abbott – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoKV3_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Abbott – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cI8U_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Nolan – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R8HB_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341uqa_0euJHMxB00
    Michael Osinski – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5ett_0euJHMxB00
    Michael Osinski – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpTr9_0euJHMxB00
    Michael Osinski – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlKwt_0euJHMxB00
    Dan Skoff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKeql_0euJHMxB00
    Dan Skoff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyLrS_0euJHMxB00
    Dan Skoff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBQhx_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Nolan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHBCF_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Nolan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3mgA_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Nolan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KD6m_0euJHMxB00
    Aaron Nolan
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W13M_0euJHMxB00
    Raya Caillouet – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhJ3q_0euJHMxB00
    Raya Caillouet – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193NDu_0euJHMxB00
    Raya Caillouet – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejxYb_0euJHMxB00
    Raya Caillouet – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYxYS_0euJHMxB00
    Raya Caillouet – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y626w_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0XoK_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1L18_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcKH9_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gV4F_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBhr0_0euJHMxB00
    David Killingsworth – Springdale
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqQSH_0euJHMxB00
    Kayla Davis – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Fk90_0euJHMxB00
    Kayla Davis – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPnIF_0euJHMxB00
    Kayla Davis – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIp5x_0euJHMxB00
    Kayla Davis – Fayetteville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EKjL_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323cX7_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6qLD_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gpxdl_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEkYe_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrP4w_0euJHMxB00
    Deanna Wright – Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSzk6_0euJHMxB00
    Deana Wright – Johnson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5kT5_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgwwM_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9rBV_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbHgB_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCiJS_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYvty_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z65R4_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGQdz_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJy9F_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY0HL_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIH05_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGkIj_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ObGE_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwzAF_0euJHMxB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvkdT_0euJHMxB00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

