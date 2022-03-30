Riley County warns drivers of Anderson Ave. crash
U PDATE: The intersection of Anderson Ave. and Connecticut Ave. was cleared shortly after 11:06 a.m. according to the Riley County Police Department.
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes on Anderson Ave., near the intersection of Connecticut Ave. Authorities are working on a crash that is causing the road to be blocked.
