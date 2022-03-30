ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Senator Says She'll Back Jackson For Supreme Court

Cover picture for the articleKetanji Brown Jackson will have at least one Republican supporting her Supreme Court bid....

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
How Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine voted on previous Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WSET) — As the hearing for Kentaji Brown Jackson is underway, the last three nominees were all picks from former President Donald Trump. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Coney Barrett. Most Democratic senators, including Senator Tim Kaine, voted against all of them. Kaine said he did...
Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
Breaking: Supreme Court says Skagway redistricting stands; sends Eagle River Senate Seat K back for a rework

The Alaska Supreme Court upheld the redistricting plan for Skagway and Juneau, which pairs Skagway with the northern neighborhoods of Juneau, as well as Haines. “We AFFIRM the superior court’s determination that the house districts comply with article VI, section 6 of the Alaska Constitution and should not otherwise be vacated due to procedural aspects of the Board’s work. We REVERSE the superior court’s remand to the Board for further proceedings under the superior court’s ‘hard look’ analysis relating to public comments on the house districts. There is no constitutional infirmity with House Districts 3 and 4 and no need for further work by the Board,” the Supreme Court said.
Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court, she said Wednesday, becoming the first Republican to pledge her support for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Collins, of Maine, said in a statement Jackson had “sterling” academic and professional credentials. […] The post Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
Mississippi House and Senate OK each other’s redistricting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House and Senate on Thursday approved each other’s redistricting plans that are likely to maintain Republican majorities in each chamber. The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are updated each decade to account for population changes shown by the Census. Two House districts in areas with stagnant population in north […]
