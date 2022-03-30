ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ukrainian pianist among 30 selected to compete in 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

By KERA
keranews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian pianist Dmytro Choni will return to Fort Worth to compete at the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this summer. Choni was the sole Ukrainian who performed at PepsiCo Recital Hall and is one of 30 pianists to advance from this year’s screening auditions. The pianists range...

www.keranews.org

