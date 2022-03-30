ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

West Chicago Man sentenced for 2020 fatal stabbing

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKk1z_0euJEqWu00

A West Chicago man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the stabbing death of a man.

It’s been two years since Luis Lopez died after he was stabbed several times outside his home in West Chicago. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Joel Munoz-Valdez pulled out a knife during a fight with Lopez and stabbed him in the back and leg. Lopez died a few days later, without ever regaining consciousness.

Munoz-Valdez has been in the DuPage County jail since he was arrested February 29, 2020. He will get credit for those two years but must serve his entire sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man gets 13 years for fatally stabbing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a woman during a fight two years ago was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison. Leonard Herring, 48, stabbed Denysha Langston, 25, during a fight in East Bakersfield on May 6, 2020. He claimed self-defense, saying Langston and a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
West Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dupage County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorney S Office
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 38, dead after Belmont Cragin carjacking attempt

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking attempt in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Chicago police said a gunman approached the 38-year-old, who was a passenger in a car, on the 3100 block of North Mango Street around 3 a.m. Friday demanded the vehicle, and fired shots. The man was shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Warrant issued for alleged 18-year-old shooter at Rosemont mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged shooter after a man died and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown. When officers arrived, they said they found […]
ROSEMONT, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy