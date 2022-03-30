West Chicago Man sentenced for 2020 fatal stabbing

A West Chicago man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the stabbing death of a man.

It’s been two years since Luis Lopez died after he was stabbed several times outside his home in West Chicago. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Joel Munoz-Valdez pulled out a knife during a fight with Lopez and stabbed him in the back and leg. Lopez died a few days later, without ever regaining consciousness.

Munoz-Valdez has been in the DuPage County jail since he was arrested February 29, 2020. He will get credit for those two years but must serve his entire sentence before he’s eligible for parole.