Accused child molester suspected of using dating app to meet mothers with children

A man suspected of using dating apps to prey on children has been arrested, but now deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office want to know if there are more victims out there.

Epifanio Jimenez is charged with sexual assault of a child. According to court documents, a 17-year-old girl went to her guidance counselor in February about being assaulted by Jimenez when she was 13 years old because she needed to get it off her chest.

It's unclear what the relationship was between Jimenez and the victim but court records state she was staying with him and his girlfriend during summer break on her 13th birthday.

According to court records, the victim told police Jimenez came home late after work with a six-pack of beer, began yelling, pushed her down and raped her. The victim told police he stopped after hearing someone in the hallway.

Through the investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office found out Jimenez was using a dating app, and is suspected of targeting mothers with children.

Lt. Spencer Scott said Jimenez posted as an alias named "Harley" on the dating app called Zoosk. According to Scott, the sheriff's office is investigating at least two women who were in contact with Jimenez through the dating app.

"Maybe some grooming happening, some enticing, so it was very alarming," Scott said. "Not your typical conversation when speaking to another adult to get comfortable with them, when you're asking more questions about the child than about the person you are interested in."

Scott said through the investigation, the sheriff's office also learned Jimenez was on probation out of Galveston County for online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him or allowed him to contact their children. Anyone who may have met with Jimenez under these circumstances is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case# 22A067965.