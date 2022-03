According to MassLive, 23 dogs of mixed Yorkshire Terrier-Chihuahua breed have been given up by their owners who have fallen on hard times. The owners living in an undisclosed location in Worcester County, Massachusetts lost their home and had to shift 9 out of the 23 dogs into a shed in order to keep a roof over their heads. They later called the MSPCA for assistance.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO