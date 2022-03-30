ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘First-of-its-kind’ nasal spray that prevents COVID-19 could be available this year

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htSUq_0euJE09j00

ITHACA, N.Y. (S tudyFinds.org ) – A nasal spray that blocks COVID-19 infection and treats people who are already sick could be available within the next six months, according to researchers at Cornell University. Their study discovered a small molecule that people can spray into their noses which prevents COVID from infecting human cells.

In experiments on lab cells and in mice, researchers found that the molecule N-0385 can both protect against infection in healthy individuals and eases symptoms in patients using the spray within 12 hours of exposure to COVID. For humans, the team believes this could soon become a new coronavirus treatment that only requires a few daily doses.

“There are very few, if any, small molecule antivirals that have been discovered that work prophylactically to prevent infection ,” explains Hector Aguilar-Carreno, associate professor of virology in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the College of Veterinary Medicine, in a university release . “A TMPRSS2 Inhibitor ACTS as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic.”

“This is the first of its kind,” Aguilar-Carreno adds. “One advantage is that it works early in the infection, even after someone has already acquired the virus.”

Researchers add that they tested the nasal spray against the original COVID strain and the Delta variant. Although they didn’t examine its effectiveness against the more recent Omicron variant , the Cornell team is optimistic the results will remain the same.

Ready for use in 6 months?

The researchers developed this molecule in collaboration with a team from Université de Sherbrooke in Quebec. A California-based company, EBVIA Therapeutics, Inc., is now raising funds so scientists can start human trials and eventually begin drug development and mass production of the spray.

Study authors say if all of that comes together and the human trials are successful, the nasal spray could apply for and receive FDA emergency-use approval within six months.

“The N-0385 therapy is simpler and less expensive to mass produce than other types of COVID-19 treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies,” Aguilar-Carreno says.

How does the molecule work?

Coronaviruses use the now-infamous spike protein to grab and infect a patient’s cells . To do that, the virus binds to a receptor on the surface of a healthy cell. During their study, researchers targeted a specific enzyme, TMPRSS2, which plays a key role in allowing the spike to fuse with the cell membrane.

The team identified a number of small molecules, including N-0385, which might be able to disable TMPRSS2’s cell-infecting abilities. Scientists examined each molecule’s ability to knock out TMPRSS2, first in lab experiments using human respiratory cells and later in genetically engineered mice.

Researchers altered the mice to carry human receptors on their cells, so the team could see if N-0385 could prevent infection before, during, and after exposure to COVID-19. All of those tests revealed that the intranasally introduced molecule works at stopping weight loss in mice — a key sign of infection in these animals. For mice exposed to the virus before taking the nasal spray, it kept them from dying during the experiment.

The study is published in the journal Nature .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

COVID-19 infection may confer long-lasting immunity, study shows

People who've had COVID-19 may have long-term immune protection against new variants of the virus, but researchers say vaccination remains the best safeguard against reinfection. Their small new study analyzed blood samples from 24 people whose COVID-19 infections ranged from symptom-free to severe enough to send them to the hospital....
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Saliva Testing for COVID-19 Is Quicker and Safer Than Nasal Swabs

Genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly than testing of nasal swabs. The research is published today (March 21, 2022) in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. “That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it,”...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nasal Spray#Cornell University#Omicron
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

People on TikTok are using nasal tanning sprays. Are they safe?

If you're looking to get a safer tan this year, you've got plenty of options. But there's one type of product that experts recommend avoiding despite its growing popularity: tanning nasal sprays. These products, which have been advertised on TikTok, aren't strictly self-tanners. Instead, they're inhaled as nasal sprays in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Pfizer Recalls Some Lots of Blood Pressure Drug Due to Potential Carcinogen

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events...
HEALTH
Reuters

Pfizer Canada recalls BP drug on potential cancer-causing impurity

March 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Canada was recalling blood pressure drug Accuretic due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril, the Canadian health regulator said on Friday. Long-term exposure to N-nitroso-quinapril at a level above what is considered acceptable may increase the risk of cancer, Health Canada...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug effective against BA.2, study finds

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld maintained effectiveness against various omicron subvariants, including BA.2, in a recent independent laboratory study, the drugmaker said March 21. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found Evusheld retained potent neutralizing activity against omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy