UNC football QB Sam Howell tops all draft prospects in this stat

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is hoping to impress scouts with just under a month to go until the 2022 NFL draft. After his pro day, Howell will also likely hold a separate throwing session for NFL teams.

Howell’s draft stock is sort of hovering around that late first-round area to early day two. However, there’s time to impress still and one stat shows just how good Howell can be in a critical part of the game.

CFBFilmRoom put out this stat on how well the top quarterback prospects did avoiding negative plays against the blitz in the 2021 season. At the top of that list is Howell who has a bust rate vs. Blitz at 16.5%. Take a look below:

Howell was pressured a lot last season due to poor offensive line play, forcing him to make quick decisions and even scramble more than he has in his career before.

He added the running element to his game and was actually pretty good at it, setting a career-high in rushing attempts and yards. But his biggest talent remains his arm and the ability to process what the defense is giving him.

Let’s hope Howell does find a way to get into that first round come late April.

