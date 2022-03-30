ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Rocks Tight Black Outfit While Shopping For Her Own Groceries In L.A.

By Olivia Elgart
 1 day ago
GAC / MEGA

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she was out in LA rocking a skintight black unitard with a cropped black blazer.

Miley Cyrus was out in LA grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on March 29, when she rocked a skintight black jumpsuit with a cropped black blazer and a pair of sneakers. The 29-year-old singer showed off her fabulous figure in the tight onesie which featured a scoop neckline.

Miley Cyrus looked amazing in this skintight black jumpsuit while grocery shopping in LA on March 29. (GAC / MEGA)

Miley’s tight onesie had a super low-cut neckline and she accessorized with a pair of black leather and white stripe Adidas sneakers and square sunglasses. She threw her hair back into a slicked-back bun and clipped it back with a large claw clip.

Miley has been loving unitards lately and she just got back from her Attention tour, where she wore a ton. Just the other day she greeted fans in Argentina when she rocked a tight black leather-looking Koral Jet Infinity Jumpsuit with a completely open back.

Her sleeveless catsuit featured a low-cut scoop neckline while the entire back was completely open with straps across the back. She styled her one-piece with a pair of chunky black leather boots, a metallic blue purse, leather gloves, and sunglasses.

Miley styled her one-piece with a cropped black blazer, Adidas sneakers & oversized black sunglasses. (GAC / MEGA)

Aside from this look, her other outfits while in South America were just as fabulous. Later that same night, she wore a plunging black Pam Hogg Leather Catsuit with a pair of Ganni Black Leather 85 Knee-High Boots, a Diesel Fall 2022 Blue Metallic Purse, a dark green Entire Studios Pfd Puffer Jacket, and a pair of Moncler Phantom Shield Frame Sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite looks was her skintight, one-shoulder, metallic iridescent Maison Close Blue Angel Asymmetric Catsuit that was completely see-through.

The day before that, Miley looked stunning in a bright neon Multicolored Long Sleeve Fitted Romper and a pair of oversized Oakley Kato Prizm Sapphire Lens Glasses.

