ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dan Lanning lauds explosive plays, harps on turnovers after Oregon practice

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxJgY_0euJCeOg00

It’s not going to be a finished product overnight.

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will spend a lot of his time this spring trying to figure out what’s the best direction for the Duck offense and more specifically, which quarterback to go with.

The final answer may not be known for quite some time, however. Lanning could go with senior transfer Bo Nix or either of the two redshirt freshmen in Ty Thompson or Jay Butterfield.

As the team returned to practice after the spring break, Lanning says the quarterbacks had their ups and downs.

“Well, certainly one positive today is the offense had some explosive plays out there, which was exciting. On the same note, we also had some turnovers that I don’t want to see,” Lanning said. “I thought we could have been a little bit better in our two minutes scenario there at the end of practice, with our offense and the operation there. So good job on the explosive plays. We want to take care of the ball going forward.”

Nix has the in-game experience and probably knows the playbook a little better since Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was Nix’s OC at Auburn his freshman year. But Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield has talent that just can’t be ignored.

Most likely, the quarterback that shows consistency in moving the ball down the field and has the ability to avoid mistakes will eventually win the job. Explosion plays are like home runs. They’re nice when they show themselves, but can’t be relied upon.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

Everything Dan Lanning said about new Duck players and Oregon's third spring practice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIhky_0euJCeOg00

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Fox News

Anthony Richardson in perfect spot to lead Florida with Billy Napier

The competition at the quarterback position in Gainesville recently took a hit when former starter Emory Jones decided to enter the transfer portal. Now, the one man who should take the ball and run with it is Anthony Richardson, who is getting most of the first team reps right now at spring practice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt disrupts offenses

Last week, we outlined how Georgia interior defensive lineman Jordan Davis is now back in the first-round discussion, in the wake of his impressive performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. But Davis is not the only interior defensive lineman from Georgia in the first-round conversation, and frankly he might...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arden Key signs with Jaguars after visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have struck out on making another free agent addition on the defensive side of the ball. Fifth-year NFL defensive lineman Arden Key took a visit with the Chiefs last Friday, but he won’t be signing with them. Instead, he chose to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million for 2022. Key was determined to hear out all of the teams that had an interest in him, taking visits with the Jaguars, Detriot Lions and Baltimore Ravens all before Kansas City.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Harps#Lauds#American Football#College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malcolm Jenkins retires from football as a true NFL ironman

After 13 seasons in the NFL, three Pro Bowls and a pair of Super Bowl championships, safety Malcolm Jenkins told ESPN’s Ryan Clark that he’ll be retiring ahead of the 2022 season. Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in 2009, helping the franchise hoist its first Lombardi Trophy his rookie year. After five years in New Orleans, Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency where he was a part of another Super Bowl win and was selected to his three Pro Bowls.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kellie Harper thrilled to welcome Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Powell to Lady Vol family

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday she has received SEC Grants-in-Aid and Institutional Financial Aid Agreements from incoming transfers Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell. Jackson comes to Tennessee from Mississippi State, while Powell arrives from Minnesota. “I am thrilled to welcome Rickea and Jasmine to our Lady Vol family,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy