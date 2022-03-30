‘RHOA’ Trailer: Kandi Fights With Marlo As Drew’s Marriage Hits A Breaking Point

Bravo

Finally! ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is returning on May 1, and the trailer for Season 14 is WILD. Kandi fights with Marlo, Drew takes on Kenya AND Sheree, and so much more!

Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey may be missing from the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but thanks to Sheree Whitfield‘s return, and all the drama that’s going down in Season 14, you’ll hardly notice. Just watch the trailer below originally released by LoveBScott and see what we mean.

Pretty much all the women are at odds in the epic trailer. For starters, you have Kandi Burruss facing off against Marlo Hampton, who claims the longtime Bravo star “doesn’t know how to be a friend.” Marlo also accuses Kandi of being “a h*e” that “has f***ed everybody for free.” Aside from that feud, there seems to be trouble between Drew Sidora and Sheree. Things get so bad that Drew accuses one of the other women (seemingly Kenya) of being Sheree’s “lap dog” — and proceeds to throw a dog bone in a hilarious moment.

Kenya Moore is back, and to no one’s surprise, she’s also feuding with some of the women. Kenya calls herself “the moment,” and appears to be bonding with Sheree. Olympic track and field legend Sanya Richards-Ross joins the cast and doesn’t hold back against the other women. “I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist, put some respect on my name,” she yells during a heated exchange.

The ladies’ personal lives are also filled with drama. Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker seems to be fighting with other family members like her mom Joyce Jones. Drew gets into it a few times with her husband Ralph Pittman, and Kenya proceeds to get involved. Sheree, meanwhile, is seen breaking down over some personal struggles. She even films a scene with former co-star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida who previously served time in prison. Like we said, this season is going to be EPIC! Kandi’s pal Monyetta Shaw also appears this season as a friend.

‘RHOA’ (Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Prior to the release of the RHOA Season 14 trailer, Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that newly-appointed peach holder Marlo will be at the center of a lot of the drama. “Marlo, you heard, this peach that she got. Now she wants to go throwing peaches at everybody. Listen, I was the main one saying she needs to get a peach. And then me and her bumped heads. It was crazy,” Kandi told us on a recent episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.

“She had bumped heads with some other people. But I didn’t think she was gonna bump heads with me,” Kandi further explained. “I wasn’t expecting that. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is not it.’ It got really bad to be honest with you.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8pm on Bravo.