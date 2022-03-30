ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Spotted For 1st Time Since Will Smith Slapped Him At The Oscars: Photo

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyFhO_0euJCBzj00
Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

The comedian was seen in Boston as he prepares for his stand-up tour following the controversial night at the Academy Awards.

Chris Rock was spotted for the first time since he was slapped at Sunday’s Oscar’s by Will Smith after making a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian was photographed in Boston on Wednesday (March 30) where he is preparing for six sold-out shows on his Ego Death World Tour, as seen here. Chris kept a low profile in a black jacket, baseball cap, gray hoodie and matching sweatpants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLrjv_0euJCBzj00
Chris Rock seen here presenting at the 2022 Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock)

The outing comes days after Chris took to the Dolby Theater stage for the 2022 Academy Awards to present an Oscar when he made a quip about Jada’s close-cropped haircut — which she has openly discussed is a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia — comparing it to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane. Immediately following the barb, Will walked on stage, approached Chris and smacked him across the face in front of the theater’s audience (and millions of viewers watching from home). Will returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.” Less than an hour later, Will would return to the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his work in King Richard.

During his acceptance speech, Will apologized for the incident to his fellow nominees and the Academy, yet didn’t mention Chris by name. It was only until two days later that he made a formal apology to Chris on Instagram, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” He continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, after winning the Best Actor gong for portraying the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams. He then concluded his mea culpa by stating that he is a “work in progress.” Meanwhile, Chris — who is reportedly not pressing charges against Will at this time — has yet to make a statement on the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Dolby Theater
extratv

Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Reacts to Will Smith’s Apology

Chris Rock hasn’t responded to Will Smith’s Oscars apology, but his brother just weighed in. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown. Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy