ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

2024 defensive back from Georgia will visit the Plains on Wednesday

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9c1y_0euJC0Mz00

On Tuesday, Chad Simmons of On3Sports reported that 2024 defensive back Ricardo Jones would be visiting the Tigers on Wednesday.

This is certainly interesting to see the Auburn coaching staff already making efforts for recruits in the 2024 class. It makes it even more intriguing that Jones is a skilled player and has great upsize.

The Peach State native would likely play safety at Auburn. Considering that he is 6’3, his size makes him a great asset to have on the Tigers’ defense. Former Auburn safety and fan-favorite Smoke Monday was also 6’3″ and recruited as an athlete.

However, the Tigers quickly decided that he had the mold to be a safety in the SEC. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge would certainly love to have the length and versatility that Jones possesses on the back-end of the defense.

Ricardo Jones’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

On3 Recruiting 4 30 6 2

Vitals

Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia

Projected Position Safety

Height 6’3

Weight 190

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Has not received an official offer yet.
  • Visting Auburn on Mar. 30

Offers

  • Georgia Tech
  • Liberty

Crystal Ball

No crystal balls have been submitted.

Film

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Brody on Twitter: @BrodySmoot

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Republican Kandiss Taylor qualifies to run for Georgia's governor seat

Doctor Kandiss Taylor has qualified for the Republican primary in Georgia's race for Governor. Doctor Taylor is from Baxley and has worked in education for 19 years. Baxley is running on a pro-faith, pro-fun, and pro-life platform. Doctor Taylor will be on the May 24th Republican primary ballot along with...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Assistant Jim Chaney Lands New Job

After a brief stint in the NFL, longtime college football coordinator Jim Chaney is returning to the college ranks. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Quinlan reported that Chaney is taking a job with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per Quinlan, “Georgia Tech has added veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, GA
Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Coach Uses 3 Words To Describe Him

The most high-profile college football recruit in the nation is class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has plenty of game to go with his famous name. Manning could attend any school in the country. So far, there’s been rampant speculation about which school he’ll ultimately pick, but the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star has still managed to keep an air of mystery around his recruitment.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#On3sports#Tigers#Sec#Georgia Tech Liberty#Northside Warner Robins
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Round At Augusta: Fans React

With just over a week to go until the first major of the year kicks off, the golfing world is buzzing over the latest Tiger Woods news. Woods reportedly flew up to Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday morning to play the course. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas teed it up in anticipation of the Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Freshman guard Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal

The hits just keep on coming for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team. On Wednesday it was reported that Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal. The Tide has already suffered losses of the forward tandem of Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton to the portal. Now the team can add Holt to the growing list of players looking for opportunities elsewhere. Holt appeared in 22 games for the Tide this past season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 five-star forward Leonard Miller reveals top schools

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton posted the final ten options for 2022 Canadian native Leonard Miller. Eight schools were included with two professional options. Of those eight schools, six have offered Miller. Those six are Alabama, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Providence, and Oklahoma State. The other two schools that were included were Kentucky and Gonzaga.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy