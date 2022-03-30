ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock adds second Cleveland date to ‘Ego Death’ world tour in aftermath of Will Smith Oscar slap

By Anne Nickoloff, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Getting slapped by Will Smith on live TV at Sunday’s Oscars put comedian Chris Rock in an unprecedented media spotlight. It also apparently boosted ticket sales for his “Ego Death” comedy tour. Rock is adding shows around the country, including a second date in Cleveland at Playhouse Square’s...

