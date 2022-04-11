ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps extend Cristian Dajome's contract through 2024

The Vancouver Whitecaps extended the contract of forward Cristian Dajome, keeping him at the club through 2024 with an option for 2025. The player first joined in 2020, and has since contributed 16 goals and 11 assists. ”Since arriving at the club, Cristian has proven to be an impact player...
MLS
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri hints he could play against LA Galaxy despite calf injury

The Chicago Fire head into this weekend's clash against the LA Galaxy with the possible boost of welcoming back Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri from injury. The Switzerland international is by far the biggest name on the Fire roster and will be key to sparking their attack into life as they continue to rely on solid defense.
MLS
90min

Inter Miami's George Acosta out for 6-8 weeks

Inter Miami player George Acosta is set to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing successful knee surgery to clean out debris in his meniscus. The procedure comes after his original knee injury forced Acosta to a year-long recovery period in 2020. The midfielder finally returned to the field in 2021, going on to star for Fort Lauderdale before returning to training with Inter Miami.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
90min

Sporting Kansas City terminate Jose Mauri's contract with immediate effect

Sporting Kansas City have announced the termination of midfielder Jose Mauri's contract with immediate effect. The Argentine-born Italy youth international arrived at SKC last August as a replacement for outgoing USMNT midfielder Gianluca Busio, who departed for Serie A side Venezia. Mauri - who enjoyed previous spells with the likes...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Zac Macmath
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Bill Hamid
Person
Kristijan Kahlina
Person
Alex Bono
Person
Eloy Room
Person
Andre Blake
90min

Inter Miami: DeAndre Yedlin looking forward to 'amazing' Seattle return

Seven years after he left, DeAndre Yedlin is returning to Seattle, though he won't be wearing the Sounders' trademark rave green. Born and raised in the city, Yedlin was Seattle's first-ever homegrown player, making his debut in March 2013 and going on to make 69 appearances for the club, winning a Supporters' Shield and US Open Cup double in 2014.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#Colorado Rapids#San Jose Earthquakes#Major League Soccer#Usmnt#Arsenal#Portland Timbers 24#Philadelphia Union
90min

D.C. United signs homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins

D.C. United have added midfielder Jackson Hopkins to their roster. He joins as a homegrown player, signing through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026 and 2027. He stands as the team’s 18th homegrown signing, and the eight on the current roster alongside Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines and Moses Nyeman.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
90min

90min

237
Followers
2K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy