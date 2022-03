After 549 days, nine different hospitals and a police escort, Donnell Hunter is finally home for the first time since he contracted COVID-19 in Sept. 2020. Hunter, 43, was able to return to his home in Roswell, New Mexico after a year and a half battle with the virus that had him heavily sedated and on a ventilator for most of that first year.

