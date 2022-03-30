ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iapSV_0euJ7nuR00

The AFC could have six teams at a World Cup for the first time ever depending on who wins an inter-confederation playoff in June.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are already guaranteed to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar received an automatic pass as hosts, before being joined by Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea after three rounds of AFC qualifying.

The AFC could have six teams at a World Cup for the first time ever depending on who wins an inter-confederation playoff.

United Arab Emirates and Australia - who have been a member of the AFC since leaving the Oceania Football Confederation in 2006 - will meet in an Asian confederation playoff in Doha on 7 June.

The winner of that match will then play Peru a week later for a place at Qatar 2022.

Which Asian teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Qatar

UAE or Australia?*

*if they win an inter-confederation playoff against Peru in June.

Qatar qualified for the 2022 World Cup as tournament hosts

IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

Russia 2018 was the first World Cup to feature five Asian teams. They were Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

There had been four Asian teams at each of the previous five tournaments, including the 2002 World Cup where Japan and South Korea both qualified as joint-hosts.

Prior to 1998, Asia only had a maximum of two teams at any World Cup.

Europe will provide 13 of the 32 teams at Qatar 2022.

Five teams have qualified from Africa , while South America will have four or five participants depending on whether Peru qualify.

North America will provide at least three, while the OFC will only be represented in Qatar if New Zealand can beat Costa Rica in a playoff.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation

301

Followers

325

Posts

68K+

Views

Follow Futbol on FanNation and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MarketRealist

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs $20M Contract With Socios.com

Soccer star Lionel Messi is the first global brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency company Socios.com. Messi's crypto contract with Socios.com is a three-year deal worth over $20 million, according to Reuters. Article continues below advertisement. Who is Lionel Messi?. Argentine-born Messi plays for the Paris Saint-Germain football club and is...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Iran#Asian#Afc
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

Brazilian women's football star Giovana Queiroz accuses Barcelona of forcing her to isolate against her will in open letter to president Joan Laporta - as she claims alleged abuse and harassment was because she chose to play for the South American country

Brazil striker Giovana Queiroz has accused Barcelona of forcing her to isolate against her will. Queiroz, who said she felt abused and harassed by the incident, has spent this season on loan at Levante. She alleges that the club forced her to isolate in February last year after allegedly coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.
FIFA
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: USMNT's mindset, strategy at Costa Rica

In their heart of hearts, every member of the U.S. Men’s National Team expected victory in Sunday’s must-win match against Panama. But a 5-1 thrashing that, in theory at least, renders Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying finale in Costa Rica (9:05 p.m. ET) mostly anticlimactic? Nobody expected that.
FIFA
The Independent

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight

Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Soccer odds: U.S. Men's National Team's chances in Qatar

With the United States Men's National Team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the next big event is coming up Friday – the World Cup draw. Here's everything you need to know about the soccer World Cup in Qatar, including the odds to win it all (with all odds via FOX Bet).
FIFA
Daily Mail

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz steps down after failing to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, insisting the 'dream is over'... as they suffered defeat by Senegal on penalties once AGAIN in play-off qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the Egyptian national team after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Pharaohs were defeated 3-1 on penalties to Senegal in the World Cup play-off qualifier in Dakar on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-0 to Senegal after 120 minutes...
FIFA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
301
Followers
325
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy